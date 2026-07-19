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Soccer-Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 19, 2026

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Soccer-Madonna, BTS and Bieber bring star power to World Cup halftime show

By Rosalba O'Brien and Lisa Richwine

Superstars electrify the World Cup final halftime show

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, July 19 (Reuters) - Superstars Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber and Shakira offered a high-energy musical medley on Sunday in the first halftime show at a World Cup final. 

Madonna opens the show with a dynamic performance

Madonna kicked off the Super Bowl-style show, one of several American elements added to this year's tournament, with a performance of her 2000 hit single "Music." Wearing a pink corset and sporty jacket, she emerged from the tunnels of New York New Jersey Stadium via a dune buggy driven by Brazilian football greats Ronaldo and Ronaldinho.

"Music, makes the people, come together," she sang.

Orchestral collaboration and unique musical acts

The spotlight moved to renowned Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, who led an orchestra of musicians from New York and Venezuela, plus The Muppets band Electric Mayhem and their wild drummer Animal, in a rendition of the White Stripes song "Seven Nation Army." 

BTS and celebrity appearances energize the crowd

K-pop band BTS, clad in black-and-red outfits, followed with the upbeat "Dynamite." American actors Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character as coaches from TV show "Ted Lasso," introduced Bieber as a mid-show substitution.

"Go out there, don't be nervous, nobody's watching," Sudeikis said to the singer.

Bieber and Shakira highlight the global musical lineup

Bieber slowed the tempo with the acoustic "Everything Hallelujah," changing the song's final words to “World Cup Hallelujah.”

Colombian singer Shakira and Nigeria's Burna Boy joined for “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup. Shakira shimmered in a sequined pink-and-yellow outfit that complemented a multi-colored carpet underneath. The show ended with the word "LOVE" splashed across the field, with an image of the Earth representing the letter O. 

Halftime show controversy and duration

Ahead of the match, the halftime show drew criticism for deviating from the traditional 15-minute interval. International Laws of the Game say players are entitled to a halftime interval "not exceeding 15 minutes." Tournament regulations, however, mention a 15-minute break but do not say it cannot exceed that time.

The musical performances lasted 11 minutes, but the entire break extended to around 27 minutes as workers moved equipment to and from the pitch. 

(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien in East Rutherford, New Jersey and Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles; editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Historic first FIFA World Cup final halftime show, co‑headlined by Madonna, Shakira, BTS and Justin Bieber, with additional appearances by Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel, PS22 Chorus, Coldplay, Muppets and more, curated by Chris Martin (fifa.com)
  • Performed in support of the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund—aiming to raise USD 100 million, with over USD 50 million already collected and USD 1 from each ticket sale donated (inside.fifa.com)
  • The 11‑minute musical showcase extended halftime to approximately 27 minutes—well over the 15‑minute limit stipulated by the Laws of the Game (apnews.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who performed at the first World Cup final halftime show?
Madonna, BTS, Justin Bieber, Shakira, and Burna Boy performed at the first-ever World Cup final halftime show.
How long did the World Cup final halftime break last?
The musical performances lasted 11 minutes, but the total halftime break extended to around 27 minutes.
Why was there controversy over the World Cup halftime show?
There was criticism because the halftime break, traditionally 15 minutes, was extended to accommodate the performances.
What official song was performed during the halftime show?
Shakira and Burna Boy performed “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup.
Which celebrities introduced Justin Bieber during the show?
Jason Sudeikis and Brendan Hunt, in character from 'Ted Lasso,' introduced Justin Bieber.

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