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Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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FIFA’s Infantino Faces IOC Ethics Complaint Over Alleged Trump Support

FIFA President Gianni Infantino Under Scrutiny for Political Neutrality

By Rohith Nair

Background of the Complaint

MIAMI, July 8 (Reuters) - FIFA President Gianni Infantino could face an investigation by the International Olympic Committee after a rights group announced plans on Wednesday to file a complaint alleging he breached political neutrality rules through his support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

Human rights group FairSquare said it will lodge the complaint with the IOC regarding Infantino's "repeated breach of political neutrality rules," escalating a dispute that has already seen them challenge FIFA's own ethics processes.

Infantino has been an IOC member since 2020.

FairSquare had filed a complaint with FIFA's Ethics Committee in December 2025, citing multiple instances where Infantino "expressed his public support for the actions and policies" of Trump.

Specific Allegations

"It also requests that the Ethics Committee investigate Mr Infantino's role in the decision to introduce a FIFA Peace Prize, the decision to award it to President Trump ... and the conformity of these processes with FIFA's procedural rules," FairSquare said.

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

Duty of Neutrality and FIFA Code of Ethics

Article 15 and Its Implications

DUTY OF NEUTRALITY

FairSquare's complaint says Infantino breached Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics which deals with the duty of neutrality.

Persons bound by the Code must remain politically neutral in official dealings, with breaches punishable by a fine of at least 10,000 Swiss francs ($12,378) and up to a two-year ban from any football-related activity.

Peace Prize Decision Process

The complaint also requests the Ethics Committee investigates whether the decisions to introduce an annual Peace Prize and then award it to Trump at the World Cup draw were taken by the FIFA Council or unilaterally by Infantino himself.

"If Mr Infantino acted unilaterally and without any statutory authority, this should be considered an egregious abuse of power," FairSquare said.

IOC Response and Investigation Process

IOC's Position

IOC 'WOULD LOOK INTO' COMPLAINT

IOC President Kirsty Coventry said on Tuesday no complaint had been received to be considered by the ethics commission but added: "Obviously, if they do, they would look into it."

FIFA's Ethics Committee Procedures

While FIFA's Secretariat of the Investigatory Chamber acknowledged receiving the complaint in December, the global soccer body has given "no indication" that an investigation has begun, FairSquare said.

In a letter seen by Reuters, FIFA told FairSquare that its secretariat may initiate preliminary investigations into a "potential breach of the FIFA Code of Ethics" on instructions from the Chairperson of the Investigatory Chamber.

But filing a complaint does not guarantee that ethics proceedings will be opened, while complainants are not parties to proceedings, with no updates or further information available due to confidentiality.

Public and Institutional Reactions

FairSquare's Campaign for Reform

FairSquare launched a public campaign aimed at serious reform of FIFA titled 'Reboot' a week before the World Cup kicked off.

Support from European Parliament and Football Federations

Last week, FairSquare said 50 Members of the European Parliament had written to FIFA's Ethics Committee expressing support for the complaint against Infantino.

The Norwegian Football Federation also formally backed an official complaint, asking the committee to assess whether Infantino violated the governing body's statutes regarding political neutrality through the award of the Peace Prize and related actions.

Recent Developments at the World Cup

Trump's Influence on FIFA Decisions

More recently at the World Cup, FIFA suspended American striker Folarin Balogun's red-card ban and cleared him to play in the last-16 tie against Belgium, which the U.S lost 4-1, after Trump personally urged Infantino to review the case.

However, Infantino denied being involved in the final decision.

Financial Context

($1 = 0.8079 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Miami; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • FairSquare alleges repeated violations of Article 15 of FIFA’s Code of Ethics—political neutrality—by Infantino, including public praise of Trump and creation of a politically‑laden FIFA Peace Prize, potentially triggering fines or bans. (washingtonpost.com)
  • European lawmakers and Norway’s Football Federation back the complaint, citing concerns over transparent governance and FairSquare’s call for investigation into the Peace Prize process. (apnews.com)
  • Separately, Trump personally intervened to overturn U.S. striker Folarin Balogun’s red‑card suspension, raising further IOC ethics questions and prompting parliamentary scrutiny. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Gianni Infantino facing a complaint to the IOC?
A human rights group alleges Infantino breached political neutrality rules by supporting former U.S. President Donald Trump and plans to file a complaint to the IOC.
What actions are being investigated regarding Infantino?
The complaint focuses on Infantino’s public support for Trump's actions and policies, and the decision to introduce and award a FIFA Peace Prize to Trump.
What does Article 15 of the FIFA Code of Ethics state?
Article 15 requires persons bound by the code to remain politically neutral in official matters, with violations punishable by fines and potential suspension.
Has an investigation into Infantino started?
While FIFA acknowledged receiving the complaint in December, there is no indication yet that a formal investigation has begun.
Which groups support the complaint against Infantino?
The complaint is supported by 50 Members of the European Parliament and the Norwegian Football Federation.

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