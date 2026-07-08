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Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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Sports Soccer World Cup England Injuries

Jordan Henderson Returns to England Squad After Arm Surgery in Kansas City

England Midfielder's Injury and Impact on World Cup Campaign

Details of the Injury

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 8 (Reuters) - England midfielder Jordan Henderson has rejoined the squad in Kansas City after undergoing surgery on a broken arm incurred during celebrations after Sunday's World Cup last-16 win over Mexico.

The 36-year-old slipped climbing over a barrier at Mexico City's Azteca Stadium and later underwent surgery in Kansas City.

Henderson's Recovery and Social Media Update

"Surgery done! Now let's get ready for the big one Saturday!" Henderson posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Role in the Squad and Upcoming Matches

The injury rules Henderson out of playing during the tournament but the former Liverpool captain remains part of Thomas Tuchel's squad in terms of leadership. 

England face Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Miami.

Reporting

(Reporting by Lori Ewing)

Key Takeaways

  • Henderson fractured his left arm climbing over a barrier after England’s 3‑2 win over Mexico and slipped at Azteca Stadium (straitstimes.com)
  • He underwent successful surgery at the Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute and posted “Surgery done! Now let’s get ready for the big one Saturday!” on Instagram (washingtonpost.com)
  • Despite being ruled out of playing for the remainder of the tournament, his presence remains a vital leadership boost for England as they prepare to face Norway in the quarter‑final in Miami (straitstimes.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jordan Henderson undergo surgery?
Jordan Henderson had surgery on a broken arm suffered while celebrating after England's World Cup win over Mexico.
Where did Henderson have his surgery?
Jordan Henderson underwent surgery in Kansas City, Missouri.
Will Henderson play in the rest of the tournament?
No, the injury rules Jordan Henderson out of playing during the tournament.
Is Henderson still part of the England squad?
Yes, Henderson remains in Thomas Tuchel's squad in a leadership role despite his injury.
Who will England face in the quarter-finals?
England will face Norway in the quarter-finals on Saturday in Miami.

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