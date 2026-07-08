GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Geopolitics International Relations

Russia Condemns NATO Summit Over Military Aid to Ukraine and Defence Plans

Russia's Response to NATO Summit Decisions

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia denounced NATO's decisions at a summit in Turkey on Wednesday, saying they could have catastrophic consequences, after the alliance announced military aid to Ukraine and reaffirmed members' commitment to collective defence.

Russian Foreign Ministry's Criticism

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said NATO's priorities remained unchanged: "the militarisation of the European continent, the focus on building up defence capabilities, preparation for an armed conflict with Russia, and, of course, aid to Ukraine".

Zakharova's Warning on Global Consequences

"It is a pity, because if NATO strategists had stopped and thought for a moment, they might not have made such irresponsible decisions that could lead to a catastrophe not just for the alliance, but for the whole world," Zakharova said in a statement on her ministry's website.

NATO's Military Aid and Defence Commitments

NATO members at the summit pledged €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.

Summit Declaration and Arms Deals

They reaffirmed their "ironclad commitment" to collective defence under the alliance's Article 5 pact in a summit declaration and unveiled arms deals worth at least $50 billion.

Internal Tensions Within NATO

In her comments, Zakharova said "cracks" between the United States and its NATO partners "have not gone anywhere".

American Discontent and Alliance Dynamics

"Against this backdrop, the Americans do not hide their disappointment with the North Atlantic bloc," she wrote.

Greenland Issue and Lack of Support

"The issue with Greenland is not being resolved according to the American scenario. There is also resentment that alliance members, as Washington sees it, did not act in a supportive way when the United States needed their backing."

NATO's Perspective on Alliance Disputes

NATO Secretary Genera Mark Rutte, in an interview with Reuters, said disputes between U.S. President Donald Trump and other NATO leaders showed the alliance's democratic strength and should serve as a lesson for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Rutte's Message to Putin

"I would say to Putin: You should have some more discussions yourself, out in the open," Rutte told Reuters.

(Reporting by Reuters)

Key Takeaways

  • Russia condemned NATO’s decisions at the Ankara summit as militaristic and potentially catastrophic, attributing unchanged aggressive priorities to the alliance, including aid to Ukraine and defence build‑up. (apnews.com)
  • NATO pledged at least €70 billion ($80 billion) in military assistance, equipment, and training for Ukraine in 2026, with a commitment to maintain similar levels through 2027, and unveiled over $50 billion in new arms procurement deals. (efe.com)
  • Secretary‑General Mark Rutte emphasized NATO’s unity under Article 5, the shift from targets to delivering enhanced defence capabilities—including investments in drones and fuel infrastructure—and portrayed internal disagreements as a sign of democratic resilience. (nato.int)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Russia say about NATO's recent summit decisions?
Russia denounced NATO's decisions, saying they could have catastrophic consequences and accused the alliance of militarizing Europe and preparing for conflict.
How much military aid did NATO pledge to Ukraine?
NATO members pledged €70 billion (about $80 billion) in military assistance to Ukraine for 2026.
What commitments did NATO reaffirm during the summit?
NATO reaffirmed its 'ironclad commitment' to collective defence under Article 5 of its founding pact.
What concerns did Russia highlight about relations within NATO?
Russia pointed out 'cracks' between the United States and NATO partners, especially around support and the issue of Greenland.
How did NATO officials respond to internal alliance disputes?
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte framed disputes as a sign of the alliance's democratic strength and suggested open discussion.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Oil rises more than a dollar per barrel as US launches fresh strikes against Iran

Image for Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures

Alector and GSK partnership to end after dementia, Alzheimer's drug failures

Image for EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years

EDF, UK government agree to extend life of Sizewell B nuclear plant by 20 years

Image for Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'

Trading Day: War on, risk-off: Stocks drop, crude jumps as Trump calls Iran peace deal 'over'

Image for Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations

Australia watchdog reviews Big Four audit complaints after KPMG allegations

Image for US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Image for Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Image for Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
Image for UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
Image for Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis
Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis
Image for Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Image for Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Image for Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
Image for Analysis-How Iran's 'golden weapon' of Hormuz became a bigger priority than its long-disputed nuclear programme
Analysis-How Iran's 'golden weapon' of Hormuz became a bigger priority than its long-disputed nuclear programme
Image for NATO upgrades Baltic Air Policing mission to air defence
NATO upgrades Baltic Air Policing mission to air defence
Image for Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says
Trump's Board of Peace planning pilot humanitarian zone in Gaza, official says
Image for Albania's PM defends €4 million Kanye West concert
Albania's PM defends €4 million Kanye West concert
View All Headlines Posts