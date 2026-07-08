US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran Citing Threats to Strait of Hormuz Shipping

US Military Actions and Rationale

Details of the Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was "over."

Objectives of the Military Action

It said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Official Statement from US Central Command

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," U.S. Central Command wrote in a post on X.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols)