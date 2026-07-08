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US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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US Launches Fresh Strikes on Iran Citing Threats to Strait of Hormuz Shipping

US Military Actions and Rationale

Details of the Strikes

WASHINGTON, July 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday, hours after President Donald Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was "over."

Objectives of the Military Action

It said the strikes were aimed at degrading Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

Official Statement from US Central Command

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway," U.S. Central Command wrote in a post on X.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Jasper Ward in Washington; editing by Michelle Nichols)

Key Takeaways

  • The U.S. military launched precision strikes hitting more than 80 targets in Iran—including air‑defense sites, command networks, radar installations, anti‑ship missile systems, and over 60 IRGC small boats—in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz (axios.com).
  • The strikes aimed to degrade Iran’s capability to threaten freedom of navigation in the vital waterway, as described by U.S. Central Command on X (axios.com).
  • President Trump publicly declared the interim ceasefire agreement “over” on July 8, signaling a shift from talks to escalation, and referred to further negotiations as a “waste of time.” Following the strikes, he also threatened additional military action while claiming the exchange does not signal a return to full‑scale war (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did the US military conduct fresh strikes on Iran?
The strikes targeted Iran's ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz in response to recent aggression against commercial shipping.
What vital waterway is involved in the recent US-Iran conflict?
The Strait of Hormuz, a key route for commercial shipping, is at the center of the conflict.
What agreement did President Trump declare 'over'?
President Trump declared that an interim agreement to end the war with Iran was 'over.'
Who confirmed the US strikes on Iran?
The US Central Command confirmed the strikes and provided statements regarding their objectives.
What is the US accusing Iran of in this recent escalation?
The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews.

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