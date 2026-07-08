GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Fight for freedom of speech, Salman Rushdie urges as he's honoured in London

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Culture Books Freedom of Expression

Salman Rushdie Warns Freedom of Speech Faces Assault Amid London Honour

Salman Rushdie Receives Liberatum Cultural Honour and Speaks on Free Speech

By Hanna Rantala

Freedom of Speech Under Threat

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Novelist Salman Rushdie says freedom of speech is under "real assault" around the world.

The Indian-born British-American author was awarded the Liberatum Cultural Honour in London on Wednesday at a ceremony running under the theme "Freedom of Expression".

Concerns in the United States

"I live in America and I never thought that there would be such an assault on free speech, coming from the authorities in the land of the First Amendment," Rushdie told Reuters in an interview shortly before taking to the stage.

"The fact that they have been attacking journalists, comedians, writers, artists, intellectuals for expressing dissenting opinions shows what they think of free speech," Rushdie said. "There's a big struggle. I have to say that there's quite a good fight back there. For instance, all these books being banned from libraries, there's a lot of challenges to those. And in many cases the challenges are successful."

Global Challenges to Expression

The 79-year-old writer warned of a "difficult time in many parts of the world".

"My country of origin is India and there's a real assault on liberty of expression there as well. I think it's a moment when we have to gird our loins and fight a fight that I thought we'd won. And it turns out we didn't win it. We just won it for a while."

Rushdie's Personal History and Resilience

The Satanic Verses and Ongoing Threats

The author has faced death threats since the publication of his fourth novel, "The Satanic Verses," in 1988, which was banned in many countries and which Iran's then supreme leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini denounced as blasphemous, leading to a call for Rushdie's death, an edict known as a fatwa.

The 2022 Attack and Recovery

In 2022 Rushdie was repeatedly stabbed onstage at a New York arts institute appearance, which left him blind in one eye and affected the use of one of his hands.

"I'm fortunate to be all right. It's now been almost four years since the attack, and I'm as mended as I'm going to be, which is not bad," Rushdie said, adding recovery and rehabilitation had not slowed him down.

Continued Literary Output

"I've actually published three books in the last three years, so it's going all right. And I'm working on something now, but it's in early stages. It's not really ready to talk about."

Literary Achievements and Cultural Impact

The Booker Prize-winning writer has published 23 books, including novels "Midnight's Children," "The Moor's Last Sigh" and "Shalimar the Clown". He is the 14th recipient of the Liberatum Cultural Honour, which recognises both artistic achievements and contributions to cross-cultural understanding. Previous honourees include architect Zaha Hadid and filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola.

Rushdie's Passion for Football

A fervent football fan, Rushdie said he had been "very engaged" with the World Cup.

"I think there's some very good teams in the competition now. And one of them is England, and I think Harry Kane versus Erling Haaland, it's going to be fun to watch," he said, referring to the upcoming Norway-England quarter-final match and the star players.

(Reporting by Hanna Rantala)

Key Takeaways

  • Rushdie highlighted mounting global assaults on free speech, noting increased challenges to books in U.S. libraries and rising physical threats to journalists—data shows 4,235 unique titles were targeted in 2025 and U.S. journalists faced a record number of assaults. (americanlibrariesmagazine.org)
  • The Liberatum Cultural Honour, bestowed upon Rushdie in London on July 8, 2026, marks the 14th such accolade and the festival’s 25th anniversary, recognizing his artistic achievements and role as a champion of cross‑cultural dialogue. Previous honourees include Zaha Hadid and Francis Ford Coppola. (liberatum.org)
  • Rushdie, nearly four years after the 2022 on‑stage stabbing, continues to be prolific—publishing three books over the past three years and working on a new one—underscoring his resilient commitment to expression amid adversity. (en.wikipedia.org)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does Salman Rushdie believe freedom of speech is under assault?
Rushdie cites attacks on journalists, writers, and intellectuals in the US, India, and globally as evidence that freedom of speech is facing significant threats.
What recent award did Salman Rushdie receive in London?
Salman Rushdie received the Liberatum Cultural Honour, recognizing his contributions to the arts and cross-cultural understanding.
How has Salman Rushdie continued his work after the 2022 attack?
Despite the 2022 stabbing, Rushdie has published three books in the last three years and continues his literary work.
What are some challenges to freedom of speech highlighted by Rushdie?
Rushdie noted attacks on free expression, including book bans from libraries and suppression of dissenting opinions.
What is the significance of the Liberatum Cultural Honour?
The award honors individuals for artistic achievement and promoting cross-cultural understanding, with past recipients including notable figures like Zaha Hadid and Francis Ford Coppola.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say

British neo-Nazi jailed for 13-and-a-half years, police say

Image for King symbolically commutes death sentence for last British woman to be hanged

King symbolically commutes death sentence for last British woman to be hanged

Image for Israeli fire kills five people, including a child, in Gaza, medics say

Israeli fire kills five people, including a child, in Gaza, medics say

Image for French firefigher dies in wildfire in Savoie region, minister says

French firefigher dies in wildfire in Savoie region, minister says

Image for French lawmakers back police shootings law dubbed 'licence to kill' by critics

French lawmakers back police shootings law dubbed 'licence to kill' by critics

Image for Thousands march as Khamenei's funeral procession crosses into Iraq

Thousands march as Khamenei's funeral procession crosses into Iraq

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support
Soccer-Rights group plans complaint to IOC against Infantino over Trump support
Image for Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon
Analysis-Trump wants to leave the Iran war behind. That won't happen soon
Image for Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
Russia denounces NATO summit decisions on aid for Ukraine, defence
Image for US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran
US military is conducting fresh strikes on Iran
Image for Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Russian attack kills four in Ukraine port of Odesa, official says
Image for Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Greenlanders reject Trump's renewed push for control of island
Image for Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
Tennis-Ukraine's Kostyuk speaks out against lifting of Russia's Olympic suspension
Image for UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide
Image for Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis
Tennis-British wildcard Fery beats Cobolli to reach Wimbldedon semis
Image for Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Trump says he doesn't think Iran conflict will start again
Image for Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Soccer-Henderson rejoins England squad after surgery in Kansas City
Image for Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
Trump cites 'tremendous unity' at NATO summit, progress on defense spending
View All Headlines Posts