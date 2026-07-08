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UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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UN probe says mass killings, rapes, abductions, starvation by Sudan force amount to genocide

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 8, 2026

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International Conflict Human Rights United Nations

UN Probe Finds Sudan’s RSF Guilty of Genocide, Mass Killings, and Rape

By Olivia Le Poidevin

UN Investigation Reveals Atrocities Committed by Sudan’s RSF

Mass Killings and Genocidal Policies in al-Fashir

GENEVA, July 8 (Reuters) - Sudan's RSF forces carried out mass killings, abductions of women and girls, mass gang rapes and forced starvation in a city they besieged and captured last year, as part of an intentional policy amounting to genocide, a U.N. probe said on Wednesday.

The Rapid Support Forces, which are battling the Sudanese army in a civil war, committed the crimes in al-Fashir in north Darfur, which they captured last year after a long siege, the U.N. Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan found.

Testimonies from Survivors

Survivors described to the mission being raped in rooms where bodies of recently killed civilians, including their own family members, were still lying on the ground.

War Crimes and Starvation Tactics

The report found that the RSF and allies committed the war crime of starvation by imposing a prolonged siege on the city, impeding relief supplies, and shelling food production systems. 

RSF Denials and Counter-Accusations

The RSF has denied such abuses in over three years of civil war, saying the accounts have been manufactured by its enemies ​and making counter-accusations against them.

Expanding Atrocities and International Response

Warnings of Catastrophe in al-Obeid

The U.N. human rights chief warned on Friday that a similar "catastrophe" was unfolding around another large city, al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state, and that ​his office had documented patterns of summary executions, abductions, torture and sexual violence in the surrounding region.

International Condemnation and Inquiry

Members of the U.N. human rights council on Monday condemned the violence and set up an urgent inquiry into alleged abuses there. 

Britain and other states have warned of a risk of large-scale atrocities as the RSF massed forces around al-Obeid, now home to around half a million people including more than 83,000 internally displaced people.

Previous Findings and New Evidence

Earlier Reports of Genocide

The fact-finding mission had already concluded in a previous report in February that mass killings of non‑Arab communities when the RSF captured al-Fashir bore hallmarks of genocide.

Additional Evidence of Systematic Abuse

Its new report said it found additional evidence that the widespread and systematic pattern of conduct of the RSF, including large-scale killings, mass-scale rape and deliberate starvation, was part of an intended policy.

Statements from UN Officials

"The patterns we documented in al-Fashir - including encirclement, attacks on civilian infrastructure, restrictions on humanitarian access, and widespread abuses against civilians – serve as a stark warning," said Mohamed Chande Othman, the mission's chair.

"The international community must heed these lessons and act to prevent further catastrophe," he added.

(Reporting by Olivia Le Poidevin)

Key Takeaways

  • The RSF’s 18‑month siege and subsequent assault on al‑Fashir included coordinated mass killings, sexual violence, abductions and forced starvation targeting non‑Arab groups—constituting genocidal intent, the UN mission found.
  • At least three acts constitutive of genocide were identified: killing members of a protected group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, and deliberately imposing conditions to destroy the group in whole or in part.
  • The crimes follow an escalating pattern of RSF atrocities across Darfur; urgent international action—including civilian protection deployments and accountability measures—is needed to prevent further catastrophe.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the UN probe reveal about Sudan's RSF forces?
The UN report found that Sudan's RSF forces committed mass killings, rapes, abductions, and forced starvation, amounting to genocide in al-Fashir.
Where did the RSF reportedly commit these abuses?
The abuses were committed in al-Fashir, North Darfur, which the RSF captured last year after a long siege.
What is the RSF's response to the allegations?
The RSF has denied the allegations, claiming the reports are fabricated by its enemies, and has made counter-accusations.
What other region is at risk of similar violence in Sudan?
The UN warns of similar atrocities unfolding around al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan state.
What actions has the UN Human Rights Council taken in response?
The council has condemned the violence and set up an urgent inquiry into alleged abuses in the region.

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