Trump Emphasizes NATO Unity and Enhanced U.S. Defense Production at Turkey Summit

NATO Summit Highlights and U.S. Defense Commitments

By Gram Slattery and Humeyra Pamuk

President Trump's Remarks on NATO Unity

ANKARA, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday told reporters there had been "tremendous unity" at the NATO summit in Turkey and also promised to increase U.S. defense production.

European Interest in American Defense Equipment

"They (European nations) want the American equipment, because it works better," Trump told a press conference.

Scaling Up U.S. Defense Production

"I provided other leaders with an update on the steps we're taking to rapidly scale up production in the United States. And they wanted to hear that, because they don't really want to get it in four years, five years, they want to get it like in a week."

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Humeyra Pamuk in Ankara, Bo Erickson in Washington, and Ryan P. Jones in Toronto;Editing by David Ljunggren)