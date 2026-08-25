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Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Cricket-England's Root frustrated by 'stupid mistakes' after Carse nightclub incident

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 25, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 25, 2026

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Joe Root 'Hacked Off' After Latest England Cricket Nightclub Incident Involving Carse

England Cricket Team Faces Scrutiny Over Nightclub Incidents

Aug 25 (Reuters) - England captain Joe Root said he was "hacked off" and disappointed after another incident involving a teammate at a nightclub, adding that the national team players are trying to build a culture they can be proud of.

Details of the Incident Involving Brydon Carse

After videos on social media appeared to show England fast bowler Brydon Carse in handcuffs being spoken to by police officers, England's Cricket Board (ECB) dropped the 31-year-old from the second test against Pakistan, which starts on Thursday.

Previous Nightclub Incidents

Carse is the latest England cricketer to be involved in a nightclub incident after Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, former captain Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, leading to accusations of a drinking culture amongst the players.

Joe Root's Reaction

"If I'm being brutally honest, I'm really hacked off. I'm really disappointed," Root told reporters on Tuesday.

"It's not the isolated incident itself, it's the fact that we continually keep making stupid mistakes away from the game and it's detracting from what we're doing on the field."

Building a Stronger Team Culture

Root, who returned as England captain after Stokes retired from international cricket, said the players have taken the incidents seriously.

Team Conversations and Expectations

"Clearly we're not portraying ourselves how we want to. I think we've got an opportunity to build a culture that's very strong, something we can be proud of. Of course that's not going to happen overnight," he added.

"We've already had conversations as a team about what is expected from this group of players, what it means to play for England, what it takes to play for England. They are very clear about what is expected of them, and how we need to go about things moving forward."

Support for Brydon Carse

Root said he had spoken to Carse, who has been replaced by Sonny Baker for the second test.

"When I first found out, my first concern was him as a person ... I don't think I'm speaking out of term by saying he's very upset, very apologetic and understands his actions. I'm sure when he gets his chance, he'll say that himself," the captain added.

Upcoming Matches

England, who won the first test by an innings and 103 runs, will next face Pakistan at Lord's followed by a third test in Birmingham next month.

(Reporting by Chiranjit Ojha in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • Root lamented repeated off‑field missteps as detrimental to England’s reputation and focus
  • ECB dropped Brydon Carse from the upcoming Test after a nightclub incident; he’s replaced by Sonny Baker
  • This incident follows similar episodes involving Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Ben Stokes and Gus Atkinson, reinforcing concerns over a drinking culture in the squad

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Brydon Carse dropped from the England squad?
Brydon Carse was dropped after being involved in a nightclub incident where he appeared in videos handcuffed and speaking to police.
What was Joe Root's response to the nightclub incidents?
Joe Root expressed disappointment and frustration, emphasizing the need for a strong team culture and responsibility from the players.
Who replaced Brydon Carse for the second test against Pakistan?
Sonny Baker replaced Brydon Carse for the second test against Pakistan.
What has the England team done in response to repeated off-field incidents?
The England team has had discussions about expected behavior and is working to build a culture they can be proud of.
What upcoming matches are mentioned in the article?
England will play the second test against Pakistan at Lord's and then a third test in Birmingham next month.

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