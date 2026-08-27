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Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

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UEFA Requests US Court Aid for Swiss Criminal Case Against FIFA President Infantino

UEFA Seeks Evidence from US-Based FIFA Entities in Legal Action

By Lori Ewing

Background of the Legal Request

MANCHESTER, England, Aug 27 (Reuters) - UEFA has asked a U.S. federal court for permission to obtain testimony and documents from FIFA entities in Florida for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, according to a court filing.

Details of the Ex Parte Application

In an ex parte application filed under U.S. law, European soccer's governing body said it is considering criminal proceedings against Infantino and potentially other FIFA officials and advisers over a now-abandoned plan to transfer commercial rights linked to men's and women's World Cups and the Club World Cup into a new subsidiary called FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE).

Allegations Against Infantino and FIFA Officials

UEFA alleges Infantino developed the proposal in secret with a small group of advisers and investors, bypassing FIFA's normal governance processes and failing to consult FIFA's Council, regional confederations or member associations.

Discovery Sought from Florida-Based FIFA Entities

The filing asks a U.S. court to authorise discovery from FIFA (AMERICAS), Inc. and FWC2026 US, Inc., two Florida-based FIFA entities. UEFA said the organisations may possess documents and witnesses relevant to how the FFE transaction was conceived, structured, valued and approved.

Response and Reporting

Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Key Takeaways

  • UEFA alleges Infantino secretly bypassed governance structures in proposing FFE, which would have transferred World Cup commercial rights into a new subsidiary worth up to $20 billion.
  • UEFA is seeking discovery from U.S.-based FIFA entities (FIFA (AMERICAS), Inc. and FWC2026 US, Inc.) to support its criminal complaint in Switzerland.
  • The FFE plan was withdrawn following widespread opposition, especially from UEFA, which had warned of a boycott and retains plans to pursue legal accountability.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is UEFA seeking documents from FIFA entities in the US?
UEFA is requesting US court authorization to obtain testimony and documents from Florida-based FIFA entities for use in a planned criminal complaint in Switzerland against FIFA President Gianni Infantino.
What is the criminal complaint about?
The complaint concerns Infantino's alleged secret plan to transfer commercial rights related to major football tournaments to a new subsidiary, FIFA Forward Enterprise, bypassing normal governance procedures.
Which FIFA entities are involved in the US court filing?
The US court application targets FIFA (AMERICAS), Inc. and FWC2026 US, Inc., both based in Florida.
What is UEFA alleging against Infantino and his associates?
UEFA alleges Infantino and a small group of advisers developed the commercial rights transfer in secret, without consultation or approval from FIFA's governing bodies.
Has FIFA responded to the allegations?
According to the article, Reuters has contacted FIFA for comment, but no response was reported at the time.

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