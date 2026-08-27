GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Cricket-Abbas gives Pakistan slight edge as England battle back at Lord's - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Cricket-Abbas gives Pakistan slight edge as England battle back at Lord's

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 27, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 27, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Sports Cricket

Mohammad Abbas Shines as Pakistan Gains Edge Over England at Lord's Test

Pakistan's Bowling Dominance and England's Resilience on Day One

By Martyn Herman

Early Breakthroughs by Mohammad Abbas

LONDON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Pakistan bowler Mohammad Abbas took four wickets as his side just edged the first day of the second test against England at Lord's on Thursday although the hosts clambered back from a rocky start to end a weather-shortened day on 248-9.

After Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl on a muggy morning following some long overdue London rain, Abbas took full advantage of the conditions to wreck England's top order.

Opening Spell and Key Wickets

A stunning opening spell of 3 for 34 before lunch, including the removal of England skipper Joe Root, put Pakistan in command with the hosts reeling on 80-4 at lunch.

England's Middle Order Fights Back

But England, led by half centuries from Jordan Cox and Jamie Smith, responded to move towards respectability, especially against a Pakistan side whose batting was ruthlessly exposed during a heavy defeat at Leeds.

Cox dug in for 55 while Smith made an aggressive 61 and Gus Atkinson swung the bat late on for an unbeaten 34 before bad light forced an early end to proceedings after only 56 overs.

Player Reactions and Reflections

Abbas on His Performance

"This is my favourite ground. I played my first test match here in 2018 and I was man of the match," Abbas said.

"Our coach said stick to the plan and bowl them out as soon as possible. I think they scored a little bit more (after the morning session). Smith played well, but still we are happy."

Captain Babar Azam's Return

The vastly-experienced Abbas would have afforded himself a smile when captain Babar Azam, back after missing the first test defeat, called right to win a delayed toss.

Eight years ago at Lord's, Abbas claimed eight wickets in a Pakistan win and he found conditions optimal again as he went about his business in skilful fashion.

Key Dismissals in the Morning Session

He made the breakthrough with the last ball of his third over when Emilio Gay flicked a leg side delivery off his pads but was caught by a diving Mohammad Rizwan behind the stumps.

Ben Duckett looked to be aggressive but was undone when on 17 as Abbas jagged a ball back that trapped him on his back foot and was given out lbw on review.

Root has spent the build-up fielding questions about England's discipline after bowler Brydon Carse was dropped from the squad following an investigation into an incident outside a nightspot in Derby on Saturday.

He would have hoped to spend some time doing what he does best out in the middle but trudged off after being trapped lbw by Abbas for four, having been dropped on one.

Harry Brook was next to go, bowled by a peach of an inswinger by Mohammad Ali as England limped to lunch.

England's Recovery and Key Moments

Risky Single and Afternoon Session

RISKY SINGLE

Cox, batting calmly at three, was joined by Dan Lawrence and they were digging in until Lawrence set off for a risky single and was run out by Rizwan after some sharp fielding by Shan Masood at square leg.

England lost only one wicket in the afternoon session to reach 180-5 but the increasingly dangerous partnership between Cox and Smith ended on 67 as substitute fielder and former captain Salman Agha clung on to a sensational one-handed slip catch as Cox edged an attempted drive off Khurram Shahzad.

Smith was in full flow but fell to Ali who then bowled Ollie Robinson two balls later for a duck.

Abbas took his fourth wicket as Jofra Archer slogged across the line after making 14 but Atkinson was still there swinging as England repaired some of the earlier damage in the murk.

Smith's Perspective on the Day

"Yeah, a tricky one -- it's a decent enough day for us. The ball was still doing enough, nipping around with the overhead conditions," Smith said. "They bowled nicely, I think they showed that wickets with the new ball always puts you under a bit more pressure but it did get a bit easier as the ball got softer which helped us as a batting side."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris and Toby Davis)

Key Takeaways

  • Abbas’ precise seam bowling on a muggy morning exposed England’s top order, including Joe Root
  • England fought back with half‑centuries from Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61), plus a late flourish by Gus Atkinson (34*)
  • Weather and fading light curtailed play after 56 overs, tempering Pakistan’s advantage

Frequently Asked Questions

How many wickets did Mohammad Abbas take in the first day of the second test?
Mohammad Abbas took four wickets for Pakistan on the first day at Lord's.
What was England's score at the end of the weather-shortened first day?
England ended the first day on 248-9 after 56 overs.
Who led the England fightback with the bat after a top-order collapse?
Jordan Cox scored 55 and Jamie Smith made 61 to help England recover.
Why was the day's play at Lord's shortened?
Bad light and earlier rain led to a weather-shortened day with only 56 overs played.
Who won the toss and what did they choose to do?
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl first in the second test at Lord's.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Rupert Murdoch considering re-merger of Fox Corp and News Corp, court documents and video show

Rupert Murdoch considering re-merger of Fox Corp and News Corp, court documents and video show

Image for Tate brothers seek to persuade US judge they are playing characters online

Tate brothers seek to persuade US judge they are playing characters online

Image for Dollar subdued after data as focus turns to Jackson Hole

Dollar subdued after data as focus turns to Jackson Hole

Image for Oil jumps over $2 after Trump rejects return to Iran ceasefire deal terms

Oil jumps over $2 after Trump rejects return to Iran ceasefire deal terms

Image for Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

Soccer-UEFA asks US court for FIFA documents in planned Swiss case against Infantino

Image for Six consequences after six months of war in Iran

Six consequences after six months of war in Iran

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide
Reactions to death of Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide
Image for Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip
Trump says Putin will not attack NATO territory, downplays Ratcliffe trip
Image for Hundreds killed and more than 1,000 missing after Himalayan flood
Hundreds killed and more than 1,000 missing after Himalayan flood
Image for Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained
Two found dead at school near Berlin, 19-year-old suspect detained
Image for Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Norway's King Harald, 89, in 'very serious' condition, hundreds gather at palace
Image for Arson plot targeted Ukraine-founded drone maker, Slovak prosecutor says
Arson plot targeted Ukraine-founded drone maker, Slovak prosecutor says
Image for Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies
Ratko Mladic, former general convicted of Bosnia genocide, dies
Image for Qatar PM pursues mediation in Tehran as US ramps up 'economic war'
Qatar PM pursues mediation in Tehran as US ramps up 'economic war'
Image for Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Factbox-Nations with tourists missing in Nepal flood
Image for Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports
Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic, convicted of genocide, has died, Serbian TV reports
Image for Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of British missiles
Russia says it could strike UK military targets in response to Kyiv's use of British missiles
Image for Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
Russia's Ozon says drone slightly damaged its Ufa logistics hub
View All Headlines Posts