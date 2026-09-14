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Soccer-Manchester derby VAR stood down from Premier League duty - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Soccer-Manchester derby VAR stood down from Premier League duty

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Sports Football Premier League VAR Refereeing

Manchester Derby VAR Officials Stood Down Following Haaland Goal Controversy

VAR Decision and Its Aftermath in Manchester Derby

Officials Removed from Upcoming Fixtures

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Matt Donohue, the video assistant referee (VAR) who allowed Erling Haaland's winner in Manchester City's 1-0 victory over Manchester United, has not been selected to officiate at any of next weekend's Premier League fixtures.

Assistant VAR Blake Antrobus has also not been given any assignment after refereeing body Pro Ref acknowledged in a statement that VAR was wrong to allow Haaland's decisive goal.

Refereeing Body's Response

The decision was taken by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and the management team, with neither official expected to return to duty until at least after the international break.

Details of the Controversial Goal

Haaland's second-half strike was initially ruled out for offside before being awarded following a VAR review that determined the Norwegian striker was onside.

However, the refereeing body later said the VAR had failed to take into account the impact of teammate Enzo Fernandez, who attempted to play the ball from an offside position.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Paras J. Haji in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • Pro Ref acknowledged an error of judgement in allowing Haaland’s goal due to Fernandez’s offside impact, despite VAR ruling he didn’t play the ball and therefore deeming it subjective (aa.com.tr)
  • Chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and his management team decided neither Donohue nor Antrobus would be assigned duties until after the international break (aa.com.tr)
  • Pro Ref contacted Manchester United to admit the error, highlighting the seriousness of the misjudgement in a high-profile Manchester derby (cadenaser.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were VAR officials stood down after the Manchester derby?
Officials were stood down because the VAR failed to correctly assess the impact of Manchester City’s Enzo Fernandez during Erling Haaland's winning goal.
Who made the VAR decision for Erling Haaland's goal?
Video assistant referee Matt Donohue and assistant VAR Blake Antrobus made the decision to allow Haaland's goal.
Will the VAR officials return to Premier League duty soon?
Neither official is expected to return to Premier League duty until after the international break.
What was the mistake made by the VAR team in the Manchester derby?
The VAR team failed to consider the impact of Enzo Fernandez, who was in an offside position, when reviewing Haaland’s goal.
Who decided to remove the VAR officials from duty?
The decision was made by chief refereeing officer Howard Webb and the management team.

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