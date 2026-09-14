EU Member States Call for Stronger, Proactive Role in European Arctic Strategy
Joint Statement Advocates for Enhanced EU Involvement in the Arctic
Background and Context
COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - The European Union should take on a more strategic and proactive role in the European Arctic, 12 member states including Germany, France and the Netherlands said in a joint statement on Monday.
Key Member States Involved
Germany, France, and the Netherlands Lead Initiative
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen, editing by Anna Ringstrom)