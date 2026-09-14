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Ukraine wants specifics from partners on halting strikes, Zelenskiy says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Ukraine wants specifics from partners on halting strikes, Zelenskiy says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics Energy International Relations Ukraine

Ukraine Demands Specifics From Partners on Stopping Strikes, Says Zelenskiy

Ukraine's Stance on Strikes and International Agreements

KYIV, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Ukraine is ready to halt strikes on Russia if its partners ensure that Moscow will refrain from hitting Ukrainian energy facilities, infrastructure and food supply routes, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday.

Zelenskiy's Comments and Denial of Endorsement

Zelenskiy's comments, posted on Telegram, appeared to amount to a denial that Ukraine had formally endorsed U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to hit each other's energy targets.

Concerns Over Russia's Commitment

Zelenskiy said Ukraine was not convinced that Russia was willing to abide by any agreement.

"Ukraine is not certain that Russia is willing to stick to any agreement," he wrote.

Path to Peace and De-escalation

"The war must be brought to an end. And a de-escalatory step regarding critical infrastructure could be the first step toward peace. We expect specifics from our partners."

Terms for Agreement and International Reactions

Ukraine was willing to sign on to an agreement to refrain from strikes on infrastructure, he said, but any such accord had to be "reliable, long-term, and actually have a real impact on people's lives".

Trump's Statement on Mutual Restraint

In his statement, Trump said the two sides had agreed not to hit each other's energy targets.

"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" he wrote.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Olena Harmash, Editing by Timothy Heritage and Ron Popeski, Ros Russell)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What conditions did Ukraine set to halt strikes on Russia?
Ukraine wants guarantees from partners that Russia will not target Ukrainian energy, infrastructure, or food supply routes before halting its own strikes.
Did Ukraine endorse Trump's claim of an agreement with Russia?
President Zelenskiy denied that Ukraine had formally agreed to the statement that both sides would halt strikes on each other's energy targets.
What concerns does Ukraine have about a possible agreement with Russia?
Zelenskiy expressed doubts that Russia would adhere to any such agreement unless clear and reliable conditions are guaranteed.
What type of agreement is Ukraine willing to consider?
Ukraine is willing to consider a long-term, reliable accord that has real impact on people’s lives and is enforced by international partners.
Why does Ukraine seek specifics from its partners?
Ukraine wants details to ensure any agreement is enforceable and truly prevents further strikes on critical infrastructure.

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