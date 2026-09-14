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British man admits drugging and raping wife over more than two decades - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British man admits drugging and raping wife over more than two decades

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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British man admits to drugging and raping wife over two decades in Manchester

Details of the Case and Court Proceedings

Admission of Guilt and Charges

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A British man on Monday admitted repeatedly drugging and raping his wife at their home over more than two decades, shortly before his trial was about to begin.

The man – from northern England who is in his 60s but cannot be named as it would identify his wife who is entitled to lifelong anonymity – pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to 45 charges, having previously admitted 15 offences.

Nature and Timeline of Offences

The man has now admitted charges including 21 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of sharing intimate images without consent in a period between 2004 and 2025.

He has also admitted an offence of administering a substance in order to stupefy his wife.

Prosecutors' Statements

Prosecutors say the woman was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted in her own home while she was unconscious, having been drugged by her husband.

Related Charges Against Other Suspects

A dozen other men, aged 28 to 74, are also charged with sexually abusing the victim from 2018 until 2025 and have all denied the offences which include rape.

Upcoming Trial

Their trial is due to take place at the same court and is expected to take several months.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)

Key Takeaways

  • The defendant admitted a substantial number of additional offences beyond his prior 15 guilty pleas, now totaling 48 charges, reflecting a grave escalation in admitted criminality over a 21-year period (theguardian.com).
  • A separate trial is scheduled for September 2026 at the same court, involving a dozen other men aged between 28 and 74, who are accused of separately abusing the same victim but deny all charges (news.sky.com).
  • Legal anonymity has been maintained for the victim, and the case has prompted comparisons with the high-profile Pelicot case in France involving similarly prolonged drug-facilitated sexual abuse (cbsnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What charges did the British man plead guilty to?
The man pleaded guilty to 21 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, 11 counts of sexual assault, one count of sharing intimate images, and administering drugs to stupefy his wife.
Where did the trial take place?
The trial took place at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court in England.
How long did the abuse reportedly occur?
The abuse reportedly occurred over a period of more than two decades, specifically between 2004 and 2025.
Are other individuals charged in this case?
Yes, a dozen other men are also charged with sexually abusing the victim between 2018 and 2025, and they have all denied the offences.

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