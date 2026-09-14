British man admits to drugging and raping wife over two decades in Manchester

Details of the Case and Court Proceedings

Admission of Guilt and Charges

MANCHESTER, England, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A British man on Monday admitted repeatedly drugging and raping his wife at their home over more than two decades, shortly before his trial was about to begin.

The man – from northern England who is in his 60s but cannot be named as it would identify his wife who is entitled to lifelong anonymity – pleaded guilty at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court to 45 charges, having previously admitted 15 offences.

Nature and Timeline of Offences

The man has now admitted charges including 21 counts of rape, 15 counts of assault by penetration, 11 counts of sexual assault and one count of sharing intimate images without consent in a period between 2004 and 2025.

He has also admitted an offence of administering a substance in order to stupefy his wife.

Prosecutors' Statements

Prosecutors say the woman was repeatedly raped and sexually assaulted in her own home while she was unconscious, having been drugged by her husband.

Related Charges Against Other Suspects

A dozen other men, aged 28 to 74, are also charged with sexually abusing the victim from 2018 until 2025 and have all denied the offences which include rape.

Upcoming Trial

Their trial is due to take place at the same court and is expected to take several months.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Andy Bruce; writing by Sam Tobin; editing by Michael Holden)