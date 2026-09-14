GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian convoy resupplies Syria coastal facilities for first time since Moscow-Damascus deal - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Russian convoy resupplies Syria coastal facilities for first time since Moscow-Damascus deal

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
headlines Geopolitics Military Middle East

Russian Convoy Delivers Supplies to Syrian Coastal Installations After New Deal

By Feras Dalatey

Russian Naval Operations and Strategic Agreements in Syria

TARTOUS, Syria, Sept 14 (Reuters) - A convoy of Russian naval and cargo vessels delivered supplies last week to coastal facilities long used by Moscow’s military, two sources familiar with the operation said, in the first such mission since Damascus and Moscow agreed last month on the future of Russia’s military presence in the country.

Continued Resupply Under the New Deal

The operation offers an early indication that Moscow is continuing to resupply facilities at Tartous port and the Hmeimim airbase under the new deal, which provides for civilian facilities used by Russia to be transferred to Syrian control and military sites to be turned into joint training centres.

Russian Military Presence and Strategic Importance

Russian forces are to remain at the bases under the agreement. Russia has used Hmeimim and Tartous to project power across the Mediterranean, Middle East and Africa. Tartous provides Moscow with its only naval repair and replenishment facility in the Mediterranean.

Moscow has supplied both sites in recent months but last week's was the first since the August 9 agreement was announced.

Details of the Convoy and Cargo

The four-vessel convoy arrived at the Mediterranean port of Tartous on September 7, according to movements tracked by Reuters and maritime intelligence firm SynMax.

Satellite and Eyewitness Verification

Satellite imagery verified by Reuters showed the Russian Ro-Ro cargo ship Sparta and navy replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin docked on September 8 in Tartous at piers 3 and 4, respectively.

A Reuters reporter saw the two vessels docked there on September 9, while Russian tanker General Skobelev remained offshore. A surveillance balloon was seen flying over the port during the unloading operation.

Contents and Purpose of the Shipment

A Syrian military source and a Russian-Syrian businessman familiar with the operation said Sparta unloaded supplies including ammunition destined for Hmeimim and Tartous. Reuters could not independently confirm the contents of the shipment or their intended recipients. 

SynMax identified the fourth vessel in the convoy as Admiral Levchenko, a Russian Udaloy-class destroyer.

Syria’s General Authority of Ports and Customs and Russia's embassy in Damascus did not respond to requests for comment. 

Operational Secrecy and Sanctions

Vessels Sailed Dark

The vessels stopped transmitting their signal shortly after crossing Strait of Gibraltar towards the Mediterranean. Reuters tracked the group via satellite imagery as it continued east and ultimately reached the Syrian coast.

Sparta has long been used in Russian military logistics in Syria and is under U.S. sanctions. General Skobelev is also under Western sanctions over transporting Russian oil.

Background of the New Agreement

Damascus and Moscow reached the agreement over Hmeimim and Tartous after 18 months of negotiations following the December 2024 overthrow of former President Bashar al-Assad, a close Russian ally.

(Additional reporting by Edward James Carron; Writing by Feras Dalatey; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • The August 9, 2026 memorandum restructured Russian bases at Tartous and Hmeimim into joint training and capacity‑building centers, transferring civilian facilities to Damascus, but allowing continued Russian military presence (aljazeera.com).
  • Last week’s four‑vessel convoy—including Sparta, Akademik Pashin, General Skobelev, and Admiral Levchenko—docked at Tartous port, marking the first resupply mission since the deal, highlighting Moscow’s sustained logistical capabilities (elpais.com).
  • Tartous remains Russia’s only naval repair and replenishment facility in the Mediterranean, essential for power projection across the Mediterranean, Middle East, and Africa (carnegieendowment.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the Russian convoy deliver to Syria?
The convoy delivered supplies, including ammunition, to Tartous port and Hmeimim airbase.
Why is Tartous port important to Russia?
Tartous provides Russia with its only naval repair and replenishment facility in the Mediterranean.
When did the resupply operation occur?
The convoy arrived at Tartous on September 7, with unloading observed from September 8-9.
What is the significance of the recent Moscow-Damascus agreement?
The agreement outlines the future of Russia's military presence, transferring some civilian facilities to Syrian control and turning military sites into joint training centers.
Which vessels were part of the Russian convoy?
The convoy included the cargo ship Sparta, replenishment oiler Akademik Pashin, tanker General Skobelev, and destroyer Admiral Levchenko.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Spanish minister demands justice after violent death of young woman in Mexico

Spanish minister demands justice after violent death of young woman in Mexico

Image for Oil prices soar over 4% to 16-week high after Saudi strikes

Oil prices soar over 4% to 16-week high after Saudi strikes

Image for Gulf states call off meeting with Iran; Houthis launch new attack on Saudi

Gulf states call off meeting with Iran; Houthis launch new attack on Saudi

Image for Finland joins France's nuclear deterrent initiative

Finland joins France's nuclear deterrent initiative

Image for EU should take more strategic and proactive role in Arctic, 12 member states say

EU should take more strategic and proactive role in Arctic, 12 member states say

Image for Denmark PM says hopes for peaceful way forward with US on Arctic, Greenland

Denmark PM says hopes for peaceful way forward with US on Arctic, Greenland

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Immigrants express relief after Sweden Democrats suffer election setback
Immigrants express relief after Sweden Democrats suffer election setback
Image for Poland finds suspected Russian drone in sea close to Baltic coast
Poland finds suspected Russian drone in sea close to Baltic coast
Image for Zelenskiy wants swift exit of Ukraine's prosecutor general as graft clashes plague government
Zelenskiy wants swift exit of Ukraine's prosecutor general as graft clashes plague government
Image for German prosecutors charge German-Ukrainian woman with spying for Russia
German prosecutors charge German-Ukrainian woman with spying for Russia
Image for Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci
Factbox-Key facts about Kosovo former guerrilla commander and ex-president Hashim Thaci
Image for War crimes tribunal to announce verdict in trial of former Kosovo president Thaci
War crimes tribunal to announce verdict in trial of former Kosovo president Thaci
Image for London 'plant parents' adopt a piece of historic Barbican urban jungle
London 'plant parents' adopt a piece of historic Barbican urban jungle
Image for French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows
French extreme candidates steam ahead in 2027 presidential race, poll shows
Image for New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
New attacks in Hormuz and Saudi test nerves as war's spread worsens oil disruption
Image for Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Trump reiterates support for united Ireland, says won't talk about Scotland 'yet'
Image for Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Israel and Lebanon to meet in Rome in October, US State Department official says
Image for France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout
France apologises for human rights criticism that sparked US walkout
View All Headlines Posts