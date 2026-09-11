Canal+ and LaLiga Sign Landmark Anti-Piracy Agreement Covering 50 Nations

Overview of the Canal+ and LaLiga Anti-Piracy Partnership

By Basile Day and Leo Marchandon

Sept 11 (Reuters) - French streamer Canal+ and Spanish football league LaLiga said on Friday they had signed an anti-piracy agreement spanning nearly 50 countries, joining forces to combat illegal streaming.

Scope and Coverage of the Agreement

The partnership, covering markets in Europe, sub-Saharan Africa and Haiti where Canal+ broadcasts LaLiga, will combine the companies' anti-piracy technology and include joint investigations and lobbying work. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Joint Efforts and Immediate Next Steps

"The immediate next step is to bring our teams together and have them work jointly," Canal+ Chief Executive Maxime Saada told Reuters.

Impact on Football Clubs and Revenue Streams

LaLiga President Javier Tebas said the deal had been months in the making and was aimed at improving the response to criminal networks that change tactics quickly.

"Piracy does affect the clubs' fundamental income source: audiovisual rights," Tebas said.

Financial Impact on Spanish Clubs

Broadcast income at Spanish professional clubs fell 5.2% to 1.43 billion euros ($1.66 billion) in 2024/25, while commercial revenue rose to 1.58 billion euros, overtaking broadcasting as the largest source of income, according to LaLiga.

Global Rights Negotiations and Piracy Concerns

"In virtually every rights negotiation around the world, piracy is raised," Tebas said. "Many rights holders have to do much more."

Broader Implications of Piracy

Saada said piracy in France was estimated to wipe out 1.5 billion euros in value and cost the state several hundred million euros in tax revenue each year.

Complexity of Piracy Networks

Tebas said sophisticated networks were involved in piracy operations, citing China-based companies that mixed legal and illegal activities as an example of how complex structures allowed operators to evade laws.

($1 = 0.8626 euros)

(Reporting by Basile Day and Leo Marchandon in Gdansk; editing by)