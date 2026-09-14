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Finland joins France's nuclear deterrent initiative - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Finland joins France's nuclear deterrent initiative

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics security European Union

Finland Joins France’s Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative, Bolstering EU Security

Finland's Participation in European Nuclear Security Efforts

Background and Announcement

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finland has joined France's initiative to extend the reach of its nuclear deterrent through collaboration with partner European countries, the heads of both countries said on Monday.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's expressions of concern about the U.S. security commitment to Europe and to the security implications of the Ukraine war, France in March announced the Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative.

European Security and Defence Responsibilities

"The initiative is first and foremost about strengthening European security. It reinforces Europe's responsibility for its own defence and helps prevent escalation," Finland's President Alexander Stubb said in a post on X.

Decision-Making Authority and NATO Comparison

Under the initiative, the French president alone has the authority to decide when nuclear weapons are used, in contrast to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has a shared Nuclear Planning Group.

However, it offers joint exercises, the possible short-term deployment of nuclear-capable assets on allied territory and deeper consultation.

Nordic and European Collaboration

Finland's defence minister Antti Häkkänen said in a separate statement that the agreement was a "natural step" following other Nordic countries, such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark, that joined the initiative earlier in the year. In total, 10 countries participate, including Finland.

Relationship with NATO and Nuclear Policy

Stubb said the programme does not replace NATO's nuclear deterrence, and that Finland does not intend to allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory in peacetime.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Michel Rose, John Irish, Mateusz Rabiega and Elviira Luoma; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Barbara Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Finland officially joined France’s Forward Deterrence initiative on September 14, 2026, aiming to enhance European-level cohesion around French nuclear deterrence amid uncertainty over U.S. commitments and the Ukraine war (apnews.com).
  • Under the initiative, France retains exclusive authority over nuclear use; however, it facilitates joint exercises, consultation mechanisms, and potential short-term deployments of French nuclear-capable assets on partner territory during crises (europarl.europa.eu).
  • Finland’s move follows a parliamentary vote lifted in June 2026 allowing NATO-related nuclear facilitation, in line with similar steps taken by Norway, Sweden, and Denmark; Finland reiterates it will not host nuclear weapons in peacetime (eprs.europarl.europa.eu).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is France's Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative?
France's Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative is a program to strengthen European security by collaborating with partner countries on nuclear deterrence measures and consultation.
Why did Finland join France's nuclear initiative?
Finland joined to enhance European defense, increase responsibility for its own security, and align with other Nordic countries participating in the initiative.
Does Finland allow nuclear weapons on its territory?
Finland stated it does not intend to allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory in peacetime.
How does France’s nuclear initiative differ from NATO’s nuclear policy?
The French president has sole authority to use nuclear weapons, unlike NATO's shared Nuclear Planning Group, and the initiative focuses on joint exercises and consultations.
Which countries are involved in France's Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative?
A total of 10 countries participate, including Finland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and others.

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