Finland joins France's nuclear deterrent initiative

Finland Joins France’s Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative, Bolstering EU Security

Finland's Participation in European Nuclear Security Efforts

Background and Announcement

BRUSSELS, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Finland has joined France's initiative to extend the reach of its nuclear deterrent through collaboration with partner European countries, the heads of both countries said on Monday.

In response to U.S. President Donald Trump's expressions of concern about the U.S. security commitment to Europe and to the security implications of the Ukraine war, France in March announced the Forward Nuclear Deterrence Initiative.

European Security and Defence Responsibilities

"The initiative is first and foremost about strengthening European security. It reinforces Europe's responsibility for its own defence and helps prevent escalation," Finland's President Alexander Stubb said in a post on X.

Decision-Making Authority and NATO Comparison

Under the initiative, the French president alone has the authority to decide when nuclear weapons are used, in contrast to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, which has a shared Nuclear Planning Group.

However, it offers joint exercises, the possible short-term deployment of nuclear-capable assets on allied territory and deeper consultation.

Nordic and European Collaboration

Finland's defence minister Antti Häkkänen said in a separate statement that the agreement was a "natural step" following other Nordic countries, such as Norway, Sweden and Denmark, that joined the initiative earlier in the year. In total, 10 countries participate, including Finland.

Relationship with NATO and Nuclear Policy

Stubb said the programme does not replace NATO's nuclear deterrence, and that Finland does not intend to allow nuclear weapons to be stationed on its territory in peacetime.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro, Michel Rose, John Irish, Mateusz Rabiega and Elviira Luoma; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Barbara Lewis)