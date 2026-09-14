Oasis to Embark on Massive 38-Date 2027 Comeback Tour Across Multiple Continents
Oasis Announces 2027 World Tour Following 2025 Comeback
Tour Details and Locations
LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oasis, the defining rock band of the 1990's Britpop era, announced a 38-date 2027 tour across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and the United States on Monday, following the Gallagher brothers' triumphant comeback in 2025.
Background on the Comeback
The Gallagher Brothers Reunite
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)