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British rock band Oasis announce 38-date tour in 2027 - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

British rock band Oasis announce 38-date tour in 2027

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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entertainment Music Rock Bands

Oasis to Embark on Massive 38-Date 2027 Comeback Tour Across Multiple Continents

Oasis Announces 2027 World Tour Following 2025 Comeback

Tour Details and Locations

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Oasis, the defining rock band of the 1990's Britpop era, announced a 38-date 2027 tour across Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and the United States on Monday, following the Gallagher brothers' triumphant comeback in 2025.

Background on the Comeback

The Gallagher Brothers Reunite

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

Key Takeaways

  • The tour—officially confirmed on September 14, 2026—spans Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe and the U.S., featuring shows in Glasgow, Manchester, Munich, Barcelona, Paris, Rome, Boston, Las Vegas, Slane Castle and Knebworth. (huffingtonpost.es)
  • This 2027 tour follows Oasis’s triumphant Live ’25 reunion, which ended a 16‑year hiatus and was celebrated via a documentary and global acclaim. (apnews.com)
  • Fans in Spain will see Oasis return with two Barcelona concerts on July 10 and 11, reflecting the band's enduring legacy and high demand. (elpais.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Oasis begin their 2027 tour?
Oasis announced their 2027 tour will take place across multiple dates, starting in 2027.
Which regions will Oasis visit during the 2027 tour?
The tour will cover Britain, Ireland, mainland Europe, and the United States.
How many shows will Oasis perform on their 2027 tour?
Oasis will perform a total of 38 shows during their 2027 tour.
Is this Oasis tour following a recent comeback?
Yes, the 2027 tour follows the Gallagher brothers' comeback in 2025.
Who reported and edited the Oasis tour announcement?
The announcement was reported by Paul Sandle and edited by Kate Holton.

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