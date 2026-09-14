Netanyahu Calls 'NAZA' Gaza Documentary Shocking Incitement After Festival Win

Controversy Surrounds 'NAZA' Documentary and International Reaction

Background of the 'NAZA' Documentary

JERUSALEM, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Monday that a new documentary film which alleges that mass civilian deaths were routinely built into targeting decisions in Gaza was part of a wave of global incitement against Jews.

"NAZA", directed by Israeli journalists Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, won the Special Jury Prize at the Venice Film Festival on Saturday and received a 25-minute standing ovation when it was screened on Thursday.

The film takes its title from an Israeli military term for expected "collateral casualties" and is built around anonymous interviews with intelligence officers and soldiers involved in the war.

Netanyahu and Israeli Officials Respond

Netanyahu's Condemnation

"It's shocking. We are fighting global antisemitic incitement and when it comes from within us it is intolerable," Netanyahu said in a video posted on Telegram. "And now two Israeli directors portraying the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) as war criminals receive applause at the Venice festival."

Military Chief's Statement

Netanyahu's comments followed a statement from the Israeli military chief Eyal Zamir, who said the film constituted an attack on the state of Israel.

"Based on what has been published thus far, this is not a film offering criticism of the IDF, nor is it an attempt to establish the truth. It is based on blood libels, deliberate distortions of reality, and grave, false accusations against IDF soldiers and commanders," Zamir said.

Legal Actions Considered

The military said that Zamir has instructed the Military Advocate General, whose legal powers are confined within the military, "to examine and advance possible legal measures concerning the film and those involved in it."

Filmmakers' Perspective

The filmmakers could not immediately be reached for comment.

Acceptance Speech

"We believe that the denial of a crime is what helps it persist and this is why it is especially important for us that Israelis watch this film, it is our country that is doing these crimes," Abraham said in his acceptance speech on Saturday.

Context of the Gaza Conflict

Casualties and Destruction

Gaza health authorities say more than 73,000 Palestinians, most of them civilians, have been killed in Israel's military campaign that has left much of Gaza in ruins.

Triggering Events

The war was triggered by Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack on Israel which killed 1,200 people, most of them civilians.

Israeli and Hamas Positions

Israel says it has gone to great lengths to avoid civilian casualties as it battles Hamas militants who embed in sites such as hospitals, schools and shelters. Hamas denies using Gaza's civilians as human shields.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Maayan LubellEditing by Ros Russell)