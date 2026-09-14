Denmark Optimistic for Peaceful Solution With US Over Greenland and Arctic

Diplomatic Relations Between Denmark, the US, and the Arctic Region

Background of the Greenland Dispute

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday she is hoping that the United States and Denmark will find a way forward peacefully on the Arctic region, including Greenland, a self-governed Danish territory.

US Demands and NATO Implications

U.S. President Trump sparked a crisis in U.S.-European ties and turmoil within the transatlantic NATO military alliance this year when he stepped up his demands for the U.S. to control Greenland, arguing that fellow NATO member Denmark could not defend it.

Statements from Danish Leadership

"I'm quite optimistic that we can find a way and I think we already now see some very clear signs and signals...my hope is that we find a way forward peacefully," Frederiksen said after a gathering of European Union leaders and officials in northern Finland.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Inti Landauro in Brussels, editing by Essi Lehto)