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Denmark PM says hopes for peaceful way forward with US on Arctic, Greenland - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Denmark PM says hopes for peaceful way forward with US on Arctic, Greenland

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 14, 2026

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Finance Geopolitics International Relations

Denmark Optimistic for Peaceful Solution With US Over Greenland and Arctic

Diplomatic Relations Between Denmark, the US, and the Arctic Region

Background of the Greenland Dispute

COPENHAGEN, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said on Monday she is hoping that the United States and Denmark will find a way forward peacefully on the Arctic region, including Greenland, a self-governed Danish territory.

US Demands and NATO Implications

U.S. President Trump sparked a crisis in U.S.-European ties and turmoil within the transatlantic NATO military alliance this year when he stepped up his demands for the U.S. to control Greenland, arguing that fellow NATO member Denmark could not defend it.

Statements from Danish Leadership

"I'm quite optimistic that we can find a way and I think we already now see some very clear signs and signals...my hope is that we find a way forward peacefully," Frederiksen said after a gathering of European Union leaders and officials in northern Finland.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Louise Rasmussen in Copenhagen and Inti Landauro in Brussels, editing by Essi Lehto)

Key Takeaways

  • Frederiksen emphasized finding a peaceful resolution amid rising U.S. pressure over Greenland’s strategic importance (Arctic, NATO) (apnews.com).
  • Historically, the U.S. has repeatedly sought control or access to Greenland—through offers in 1946, 1955 and again under Trump—which Denmark has consistently rejected (washingtonpost.com).
  • Greenland remains a self‑governed Danish territory of growing strategic relevance, prompting renewed EU interest and cooperation, including from the European Commission’s president in early September (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main issue between the US and Denmark regarding Greenland?
The US has increased demands for control over Greenland, sparking tensions with Denmark, which is responsible for the self-governed territory.
How has Denmark responded to US interest in Greenland?
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed optimism for a peaceful solution and believes positive signals are emerging.
Why has the Greenland issue affected US-European and NATO relations?
The US push for more control over Greenland caused a crisis in US-European ties and raised turmoil within NATO since Denmark is a NATO member.
What recent events have brought EU leaders into discussions about Greenland?
After a gathering of EU leaders in northern Finland, Frederiksen discussed hopes for a peaceful way forward on the Arctic and Greenland.

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