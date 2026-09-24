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Europe August car sales rise as EV demand offsets petrol, diesel slump - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Europe August car sales rise as EV demand offsets petrol, diesel slump

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 24, 2026

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Finance Automotive Markets Electric Vehicles Europe

Europe August Car Sales Rise as EV Demand Offsets Petrol and Diesel Slump

Electrified Vehicles Drive Growth in European Car Market

By Mathias de Rozario and Amir Orusov

Sept 24 (Reuters) - Demand for electrified cars continued to underpin growth in Europe's car market in August, offsetting a steep decline in petrol and diesel vehicle sales, data from the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA) showed on Thursday.

Market Expansion and Chinese Automaker Growth

Higher registrations, a proxy for sales, also helped Chinese automakers expand their presence across the European Union, Britain and the European Free Trade Association.

EU Car Registrations and Electrified Vehicle Demand

ACEA said growth in new EU car registrations was supported by strong demand for electrified vehicles, aided by market support measures and a broader range of models available to consumers despite higher energy costs and ongoing geopolitical uncertainty.

Key Market Statistics

• Total car registrations rose 5.3% to 832,637 vehicles

• Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid car registrations climbed 52.2%, 13.5% and 3.4%, respectively, together accounting for over 73% of all new vehicles

• Petrol and diesel car registrations fell 23.5% and 23.1%, respectively

• Registrations at Renault and Volkswagen slid between 4.4% and 3.6%, while Stellantis gained 3.5%; their combined market share slid to 49.8% from 52%

• Chinese automakers BYD, Chery and Leapmotor sold between almost two and three times more than last year, Geely and SAIC and sales rose more than 25% and 32% respectively

• The combined market share of Chinese car brands increased to 11.3% from 7.1%

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Amir Orusov and Mathias de Rozario in Gdansk; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Key Takeaways

  • Total EU new car registrations rose 5.3% in August to 832,637 vehicles, driven by strong uptake of electrified models (BEVs +52.2%, PHEVs +13.5%, HEVs +3.4%), which now account for over 73% of the market, while petrol and diesel registrations plunged by around 23% each (acea.auto).
  • Battery‑electric vehicles continue to gain ground with a roughly 31% market share in the EU (182,548 BEVs registered in August, up 50.8% year‑on‑year) (alternative-fuels-observatory.ec.europa.eu).
  • Chinese automaker sales surged—BYD, Chery, Leapmotor grew nearly 2–3x, Geely +25%, SAIC +32%—boosting Chinese brands’ combined market share to 11.3% from 7.1%, underscoring their rising influence in Europe (d13sksn9ulgf42.cloudfront.net).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the rise in Europe's August car sales?
Higher demand for electrified vehicles, including battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid cars, offset declines in petrol and diesel sales.
How much did car registrations rise in Europe in August?
Total car registrations increased by 5.3% to 832,637 vehicles across Europe in August.
What market share do electrified vehicles now hold in Europe?
Battery-electric, plug-in hybrid, and hybrid vehicles together account for over 73% of all new vehicles registered.
How did Chinese automakers perform in the European car market?
Chinese brands like BYD, Chery, and Leapmotor saw sales multiply by two to three times, with their combined market share rising to 11.3% from 7.1%.
How did major European carmakers fare in August?
Registrations at Renault and Volkswagen dropped by up to 4.4% and 3.6%, while Stellantis gained 3.5%; their combined share decreased to 49.8%.

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