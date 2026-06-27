Harry Kane Sets Record as England's All-Time Top World Cup Goalscorer
Harry Kane's Historic Achievement at the World Cup
Record-Breaking Goal Against Panama
EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 (Reuters) - Harry Kane became England's all-time record scorer at World Cups on Saturday, with his 11th goal during his side's final Group L game against Panama.
Surpassing Gary Lineker's Record
Kane drew level with Gary Lineker's mark during England's opening win over Croatia and he made the record his own in front of an ecstatic crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium.
Media Coverage and Reporting
(Reporting by Amy Tennery in East Rutherford, New Jersey, editing by Ed Osmond)