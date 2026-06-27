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Soccer-Kane becomes England's top goalscorer at World Cups

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 27, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: June 27, 2026

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Sports World Cup Football

Harry Kane Sets Record as England's All-Time Top World Cup Goalscorer

Harry Kane's Historic Achievement at the World Cup

Record-Breaking Goal Against Panama

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey, June 27 (Reuters) - Harry Kane became England's all-time record scorer at World Cups on Saturday, with his 11th goal during his side's final Group L game against Panama.

Surpassing Gary Lineker's Record

Kane drew level with Gary Lineker's mark during England's opening win over Croatia and he made the record his own in front of an ecstatic crowd at New York New Jersey Stadium.

Media Coverage and Reporting

(Reporting by Amy Tennery in East Rutherford, New Jersey, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Harry Kane scored his 11th World Cup goal against Panama, becoming England’s all‑time top scorer at World Cups, surpassing Gary Lineker’s long‑standing record of 10 goals.
  • He had drawn level with Lineker on June 17, 2026, after a brace against Croatia, reaching 10 goals in World Cup tournaments (englandfootball.com).
  • Kane now leads England’s World Cup scoring charts and continues to add to his tally as the Three Lions advance beyond the group stage (fifaworldcup-news.org).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is England's top goalscorer at World Cups?
Harry Kane is now England's top goalscorer at World Cups with 11 goals.
When did Harry Kane break the England World Cup scoring record?
Harry Kane broke the record during England's final Group L game against Panama on June 27.
Whose record did Harry Kane surpass?
Harry Kane surpassed Gary Lineker's record as England's top World Cup goalscorer.
Where did Harry Kane achieve the scoring record?
Harry Kane set the record at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

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