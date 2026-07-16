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EU's top court upholds Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU's top court upholds Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 16, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 16, 2026

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headlines Politics EU Law Spain Legal News

EU’s Top Court Supports Spain’s Amnesty Law for Catalan Separatists in 2024

EU Court Ruling on Spain’s Amnesty Law: Key Details and Implications

Background of the Spanish Amnesty Law

BARCELONA, July 16 (Reuters) - A disputed Spanish law granting an amnesty to those involved in Catalonia's separatist drive does not violate European Union rules, the EU's top court said on Thursday, in a boost to the Spanish government and its Catalan allies.

The amnesty approved in 2024 by the Spanish lower house was part of an agreement between the ruling Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, which allowed Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to stay in power in 2023, prompting unsuccessful attempts to block it by the conservative opposition.

Clarification of EU Rules and Member State Powers

Scope and Limits of Amnesty Laws

Thursday's judgments clarified the scope and limits of member states' powers in adopting amnesty laws within the framework of EU rules.

CJEU’s Decision and Rationale

In its decision, the Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled that EU law does not preclude the Spanish amnesty law, as its adoption and application fall within the competence of member states.

Purpose of the Amnesty Law

"(The court) does not oppose a law which, in order to reduce institutional and political tensions and facilitate a process of reconciliation, provides for the extinction of criminal liability," one of the CJEU's judges said when delivering the verdict.

Limitations Set by the CJEU

However, the CJEU opposed one aspect of the amnesty law, saying it cannot impose on Spanish courts the obligation of lifting in a two-month period accounting responsibilities or preliminary proceedings set by national courts if they are awaiting a decision by the CJEU.

(Reporting by Joan Faus; Editing by David Latona)

Key Takeaways

  • CJEU confirms that the amnesty law falls under national competence and is not precluded by EU law, supporting political reconciliation efforts (efe.com)
  • The court invalidated the requirement forcing Spanish courts to lift accounting or judicial responsibilities within two months when awaiting CJEU rulings (efe.com)
  • Spain’s lower house approved the law in 2024 as part of a PSOE–Catalan separatist pact that enabled Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez to retain power, and over 300 individuals have benefited to date (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the EU's top court decide about Spain's amnesty law?
The EU's top court ruled that Spain's amnesty law for Catalan separatists does not violate European Union rules.
Why was Spain's amnesty law created?
The amnesty law was part of an agreement between the Spanish ruling Socialist Party and Catalan separatist groups, helping Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez stay in power.
What aspect of Spain's amnesty law did the EU court oppose?
The EU court opposed the law’s requirement for Spanish courts to lift accounting responsibilities within a two-month period if awaiting a CJEU decision.
Does the adoption of amnesty laws fall under EU authority?
The Court of Justice of the EU stated that adoption and application of such laws fall within the competence of individual member states.

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