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Soccer-Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-Spain beat France 2-0 to reach World Cup final

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 14, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 14, 2026

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Sport World Cup International Football Spain France

Spain Defeat France 2-0 to Reach World Cup Final with Commanding Performance

Match Summary and Key Moments

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 (Reuters) - European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in Sunday's final.

First Half: Oyarzabal's Penalty Puts Spain Ahead

• Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.

Spain's Tactical Control

• Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.

Second Half: Porro Doubles the Lead

• Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.

Road to the Final

Spain's Quest for a Second World Cup Title

• Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.

Reporting and Editing Credits

(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)

Key Takeaways

  • Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring with a 22nd‑minute penalty after Lamine Yamal was fouled by Lucas Digne, converting confidently past Mike Maignan (apnews.com).
  • Pedro Porro extended Spain’s lead in the 58th minute, completing a one‑two with Dani Olmo before slotting past the French goalkeeper (apnews.com).
  • Spain’s tactical control and defensive solidity dominated the match, limiting France’s attacking threats and dictating tempo throughout (apnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who scored the goals for Spain against France?
Mikel Oyarzabal and Pedro Porro scored Spain's goals in their 2-0 win over France.
How did Spain take the lead against France?
Mikel Oyarzabal scored from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lamine Yamal was fouled.
What was the final score of the Spain vs France World Cup semi-final?
Spain won 2-0 against France in the semi-final.
Who will Spain face in the World Cup final?
Spain will play against either England or Argentina in the World Cup final.
Where was the Spain vs France semi-final played?
The match was played in Arlington, Texas.

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