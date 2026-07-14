Spain Defeat France 2-0 to Reach World Cup Final with Commanding Performance
Match Summary and Key Moments
ARLINGTON, Texas, July 14 (Reuters) - European champions Spain beat France 2-0 in the World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, producing a controlled display to book a place in Sunday's final.
First Half: Oyarzabal's Penalty Puts Spain Ahead
• Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after Lucas Digne fouled Lamine Yamal in the box.
Spain's Tactical Control
• Spain took command through their positional play after an even start, limiting France's chances and controlling the tempo.
Second Half: Porro Doubles the Lead
• Pedro Porro doubled the lead in the 58th minute after a one-two with Dani Olmo sent him through to finish past Mike Maignan.
Road to the Final
Spain's Quest for a Second World Cup Title
• Spain, World Cup winners in 2010, will seek their second title against England or Argentina at New York/New Jersey Stadium on Sunday.
Reporting and Editing Credits
(Reporting by Fernando Kallas, editing by Ed Osmond)