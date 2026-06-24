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Soccer-Ghana draw cools England hype and revives familiar questions

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Soccer World Cup England Ghana Tournaments

England’s World Cup Draw Against Ghana Raises Familiar Questions

England’s Performance and Tactical Challenges

By Lori Ewing

From Optimism to Frustration

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 24 (Reuters) - Thomas Tuchel's England were riding a wave of optimism at the World Cup after their opening 4-2 demolition of Croatia, but Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Ghana served as a reminder that progress at major tournaments is not always straightforward.

The victory over Croatia had showcased England at their best, with fluid attacking football, goals and a sense that Tuchel's methods were taking hold. 

Ghana’s Defensive Strategy

Against Ghana, however, they encountered an entirely different challenge. Carlos Queiroz's side defended deep, remained organised and physical, and frustrated England for much of the night as they emerged with a valuable point.

England remain top of Group L and are still firmly on course for the knockout stages, but the stalemate raised fresh questions about whether Tuchel's side possess the creativity and variety required to break down stubborn opponents. 

Ghana appeared content to sit back and absorb pressure, surrendering possession but denying England space in dangerous areas.

Tuchel’s Reaction

"It is difficult to find a way through when someone plays a 4-5-1 and completely deep and is committed to it," Tuchel said afterwards. "They celebrated a 0-0 like a win. You cannot lose your head about it."

England’s Attacking Struggles

For all of England's dominance on the ball, the Three Lions struggled to create clear chances. Harry Kane, who scored twice in the opening victory over Croatia, was largely isolated and tightly marked. 

His frustration was summed up in stoppage time when he blazed his shot over the bar from six yards after Nico O'Reilly's header had struck the crossbar.

Debate Over Attacking Options

The performance also reignited debate about England's attacking options. Anthony Gordon again struggled before being replaced by Bukayo Saka, whose introduction injected some urgency and unpredictability into England's play, forcing a save from Ghana goalkeeper Benjamin Asare late on. 

Marcus Rashford may also be pushing for greater involvement after England's lack of penetration against a compact defence.

Midfield Creativity Concerns

Declan Rice and Elliot Anderson provided control but little creativity in midfield, allowing Ghana to remain comfortable for long stretches. 

Rice insisted there was no cause for concern.

"We have one more group game to top the group, so we have to be positive," he said.

Looking Ahead: Familiar Patterns

England's emphatic win over Croatia had sparked talk of momentum, belief and the possibility that Tuchel's new-look side might be finding its stride early. 

Ninety minutes against Ghana quickly cooled that enthusiasm.

Historical Context

For the fourth major tournament in succession, England failed to win their second group game, exchanging the exhilaration of a four-goal display for a frustrating stalemate.

The surge of optimism generated by the Croatia victory has been checked, at least temporarily. 

Questions for the Knockout Stages

And while England remain well-placed to reach the knockout stages, the sense of optimism that followed their opening performance has been replaced by familiar questions about flare, consistency and whether they can break down organised opposition when space is at a premium.

(Reporting by Lori Ewing; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Key Takeaways

  • England dominated possession (nearly 79%) but were unable to craft meaningful chances—particularly notable as this was the first match of the tournament with no shots on target in the first half (sportsmole.co.uk).
  • Ghana’s disciplined, deep‑lying 4‑5‑1 setup and physical play successfully frustrated England, earning them a point and highlighting persistent issues in breaking down compact defensive sides (washingtonpost.com).
  • Marc Guehi stood out defensively, delivering one of England’s few assured performances in possession and out of it, while England’s lack of creative midfielders (e.g., Adam Wharton, Trent Alexander-Arnold) was exposed against a low block (sportsmole.co.uk).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did England struggle to break down Ghana's defense?
Ghana defended deep with an organized and physical approach, limiting England's creativity and denying space in dangerous areas.
What questions did the draw against Ghana raise for England?
The draw raised doubts about England’s attacking options, creativity, and whether they can consistently break down stubborn defenses.
How did England perform in their previous World Cup match?
England had previously defeated Croatia 4-2, displaying fluid attacking football and raising optimism about their tournament prospects.
Are England still on track to reach the knockout stages?
Yes, England remain top of Group L and are in a strong position to advance despite the draw.
Who stood out for England in the match against Ghana?
Bukayo Saka made an impact off the bench, forcing a late save and injecting urgency, while Declan Rice provided control in midfield.

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