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Fire at Russia's Ilsky oil refinery put out after Ukrainian drone attack

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: August 8, 2026

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Energy Finance Russia Ukraine Markets

Fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia Extinguished After Drone Attack

Details of the Ilsky Oil Refinery Incident and Related Attacks

Ilsky Oil Refinery Fire and Cause

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region has been extinguished, local authorities said on Saturday, adding that it had been caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone.

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Targets and Impact

Ukraine's general staff said Ukrainian military hit both the Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries overnight, causing fires at both. The Syzran refinery is in the Samara region further north.

The Samara region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said drones targeted an industrial facility there, without identifying the enterprise.

Strategic Objectives of the Attacks

The attacks are part of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure in what Kyiv says is an effort to deprive Russia of resources to fund its military.

Oil Refinery Capacities

Ilsky Refinery

The Ilsky refinery's design capacity is over 6 million metric tons of oil per year, while the Syzran refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 million tons annually.

Russian Response and Verification

Defence Ministry Statement

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions overnight.

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Barbara Lewis and Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • The Ilsky oil refinery fire, caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone, has been successfully extinguished, according to local authorities, although independent verification was not obtained by Reuters. (apnews.com)
  • Ukrainian military reported simultaneous strikes on both Ilsky (Krasnodar region) and Syzran (Samara region) refineries overnight, part of a strategy to erode Russia’s capacity to finance its military operations. (apnews.com)
  • Ilsky has an export-oriented capacity of approximately 6.6 million metric tons per year and about 138,000 barrels per day, while Syzran processes between 7 and 8.9 million tons annually—both key to fueling Russia’s military and energy exports. (internazionale.it)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the fire at the Ilsky oil refinery?
The fire at the Ilsky oil refinery was caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone.
Which Russian oil refineries were hit by Ukrainian strikes?
Both the Ilsky oil refinery in Krasnodar and the Syzran oil refinery in the Samara region were hit by Ukrainian strikes.
What are the processing capacities of the Ilsky and Syzran refineries?
The Ilsky refinery can process over 6 million metric tons of oil per year, while the Syzran refinery has a capacity of 8.5 million tons annually.
How many Ukrainian drones did Russia claim to have destroyed overnight?
Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions overnight.
What is the reported motive for Ukraine's attacks on Russian energy infrastructure?
Ukraine says the strikes are an effort to deprive Russia of resources to fund its military.

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