Fire at Ilsky Oil Refinery in Russia Extinguished After Drone Attack

Details of the Ilsky Oil Refinery Incident and Related Attacks

Ilsky Oil Refinery Fire and Cause

MOSCOW, Aug 8 (Reuters) - A fire at the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region has been extinguished, local authorities said on Saturday, adding that it had been caused by debris from a Ukrainian drone.

Ukrainian Strikes on Russian Energy Infrastructure

Targets and Impact

Ukraine's general staff said Ukrainian military hit both the Ilsky and Syzran oil refineries overnight, causing fires at both. The Syzran refinery is in the Samara region further north.

The Samara region's governor, Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, said drones targeted an industrial facility there, without identifying the enterprise.

Strategic Objectives of the Attacks

The attacks are part of Ukrainian strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure in what Kyiv says is an effort to deprive Russia of resources to fund its military.

Oil Refinery Capacities

Ilsky Refinery

The Ilsky refinery's design capacity is over 6 million metric tons of oil per year, while the Syzran refinery has processing capacity of 8.5 million tons annually.

Russian Response and Verification

Defence Ministry Statement

Russia's Defence Ministry said its air defences destroyed 397 Ukrainian drones over multiple regions overnight.

Independent Verification

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side of the conflict.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; editing by Barbara Lewis and Philippa Fletcher)