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Hungary's ruling party nominates former supreme court head Baka as president

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 8, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: August 8, 2026

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Hungary's ruling party nominates former supreme court head Baka as president

Political Context and Implications of Baka's Nomination

BUDAPEST, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Hungary's ruling Tisza party nominated Andras Baka, a former head of the Supreme Court, as the country's next president, the party's parliamentary group said on Facebook on Saturday.

Symbolic Step in Magyar's Political Reforms

Baka is expected to be elected to the largely ceremonial position by parliament on Tuesday, a symbolic step in Prime Minister Peter Magyar's attempt to dismantle former premier Viktor Orban's bastions of power, for which Magyar says he received ‌a strong mandate from voters in April elections which his party won by a landslide.

Baka's Commitment to Judicial Independence

Tisza lawmakers said Baka had always "attached paramount importance to the principle of the separation of powers, consistently standing up for the rule of law and judicial independence."

Professional Experience and Constitutional Reform

"We are convinced that Dr. Andras Baka’s experience and the professional independence he has demonstrated throughout his career represent a significant asset at a time when we are preparing to jointly lay the foundations for Hungary’s new constitutional order," they added.

End of Orban Era and Transition of Power

Magyar's election victory ended Orban's 16-year rule. He has vowed to restore democratic standards and has called on key officials appointed or elected by Orban's party to resign.

Removal of Former President Tamas Sulyok

Removing former President Tamas Sulyok was a key goal of Magyar, who called him a "puppet" of Orban. Sulyok signed the constitutional amendment passed by Magyar's ruling party that ended his own presidency last month.

Presidential Term and Constitutional Changes

The amendment says the new president would stay in office until a new constitution takes effect, or for a maximum of five years.

Baka's Judicial Career and Controversies

Baka, a former judge on the European Court of Human Rights, was removed from his position as the head of the supreme court by Orban's government in 2011, three years before the end of his mandate. 

European Court of Human Rights Ruling

The European Court of Human Rights ruled in 2014 that Hungary had sacked Baka for criticism of the government and that his removal did damage to democratic freedoms in Hungary. Orban's government rejected those allegations.

Role of the President and Opposition Response

Under Hungary's current constitution, the president is a largely ceremonial head of state with only limited powers to veto legislation or have it reviewed.

Opposition's Stance on the Election

The opposition Fidesz party said it would not participate in the process of electing the president, and accused Tisza of authoritarian policies, allegations which Tisza denied.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves; Editing by Sharon Singleton and Toby Chopra)

Key Takeaways

  • The nomination of András Baka, former Supreme Court head, is seen as a symbolic step toward reasserting judicial independence.
  • Prime Minister Péter Magyar’s Tisza Party, which won a supermajority in April, is undertaking rapid constitutional and institutional reforms to roll back Orbán-era influences.
  • The expected election of Baka aligns with a broader strategy to replace Orbán-appointed figures—such as the president, chief prosecutor, and media regulators—to restore checks and balances.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was nominated as Hungary's next president?
Andras Baka, the former head of the Supreme Court, was nominated by the Tisza party.
Which party nominated Andras Baka for president?
Hungary's ruling Tisza party nominated Andras Baka.
What is the significance of Andras Baka's nomination?
His nomination is seen as a symbolic step in PM Peter Magyar's plan to dismantle Viktor Orban's former power structures.
When is Andras Baka expected to be elected president?
He is expected to be elected on Tuesday following his nomination.
What role does the President of Hungary play?
The President of Hungary holds a largely ceremonial position.

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