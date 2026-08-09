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British Columbia declares state of emergency as more than 20,000 flee wildfires - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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British Columbia declares state of emergency as more than 20,000 flee wildfires

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on August 9, 2026

4 min read

· Last updated: August 9, 2026

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British Columbia Declares State of Emergency as 20,000+ Evacuate Wildfires

Wildfire Crisis Escalates in British Columbia

By Paige Taylor White and Nivedita Balu

State of Emergency and Rapid Fire Growth

PENTICTON, British Columbia, Aug 8 (Reuters) - British Columbia declared a state of emergency on Saturday after thousands of people in the western Canadian province were ordered to flee a fast-moving wildfire that nearly doubled in size overnight. 

The Bald Range wildfire was burning out of control and grew rapidly to about 9,500 hectares (23,500 acres), prompting evacuation orders in Summerland, Peachland and other districts west of Okanagan Lake in the province's southern interior. The region produces most of B.C.'s wine and is Canada's second-largest wine-producing area. 

Government Response and Destruction

Premier David Eby told a news conference on Saturday that one fire official had likened the fire to "a bomb going off".

"He described flames on 100-foot tree, flames going 200 feet above that, and the fire creating its own weather system, which creates lightning, which then feeds on itself," Eby said.

"Homes have been lost, and properties have been destroyed. Some people became trapped as conditions changed very quickly, and needed to be rescued," the premier said, adding it remained a very dynamic and threatening situation.

Impact on Local Communities

Summerland has a population of about 12,000 people, according to the 2021 census, and Peachland is home to about 6,500 residents. 

A state of emergency grants the provincial government immediate access to special powers including travel restrictions and supply protections to prevent price gouging, and specific tools to coordinate rescue work.

Officials said the Bald Range wildfire triggered the largest evacuation event so far this summer and more than 20,000 people across B.C. have been forced to evacuate their homes.     

"A lot of farms have been affected. We don't know how many structures have been lost. They're still busy fighting the fire," Summerland Mayor Doug Holmes said in a phone interview from Penticton. "We have to brace ourselves for the worst." 

Overnight Evacuation and Resident Experiences

Evacuation Efforts and Challenges

OVERNIGHT EVACUATION 

Many residents left overnight, driving south to Penticton or north to Kelowna before highways began to close.

Terry Fries of Summerland was watching a football game on Friday night when a neighbor advised him to get a bag ready as the fire grew.

"At the time, it was still farther back, and you could see it behind the hills," he said. When B.C. authorities issued the evacuation order around midnight, he and his family drove about 45 km (28 miles) north to the city of Kelowna.

Scenes of Destruction and Community Response

Residents recorded videos of fires by the highway and of structures burning as they evacuated. By Saturday afternoon, ashes began to settle on cars and houses in nearby areas as the fire painted the skies with orange hues. 

Summerland lost power on Saturday and issued a boil-water notice for residents. The municipality said untreated water had entered the system after it bypassed the water treatment plant due to the wildfire.

Wider Impact and Ongoing Firefighting Efforts

National and International Support

Several Canadian provinces, including Ontario and Quebec, have battled blazes this year as hot, dry weather fueled wildfires in dense forest areas. Firefighters from Mexico, Australia, France and New Zealand have helped combat the fires.

Current Situation and Statistics

In B.C., where hot and dry conditions have increased the risk of more fires spreading, about 1,500 firefighting personnel were battling more than 100 fires. The province has issued 40 evacuation orders and 49 alerts. 

Fires have burned through 4 million hectares (9.9 million acres) in Canada this year, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre. 

(Reporting by Paige Taylor White in Penticton, British Columbia and Nivedita Balu and Ryan Patrick Jones in Toronto; Editing by Susan Fenton, Rod Nickel and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • The Bald Range wildfire nearly doubled overnight, prompting evacuations in Summerland, Peachland and other areas, and is the province’s largest this summer
  • Canada’s wildfire season has worsened—with 3,137 fires and 1.4 million hectares burned as of early July, and projections indicate continued elevated risk through August
  • Climate change and prolonged hot, dry conditions are driving more extreme wildfire behavior; Canada has mobilized international firefighting aid from Mexico, Australia, France and New Zealand

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did British Columbia declare a state of emergency?
British Columbia declared a state of emergency after the Bald Range wildfire nearly doubled in size overnight, forcing over 20,000 residents to evacuate.
Which areas are most affected by the Bald Range wildfire?
The wildfire has primarily affected Summerland, Peachland, and other districts west of Okanagan Lake in southern British Columbia.
How many people have been evacuated due to the wildfires?
More than 20,000 people in British Columbia have been forced to evacuate their homes due to the fast-growing wildfires.
What immediate actions has the BC government taken during the state of emergency?
The government has implemented travel restrictions, supply protections to prevent price gouging, and coordinated rescue work under emergency powers.
How have local communities been impacted by the wildfires?
Communities have experienced power outages, loss of property, boil-water notices, and disruption in daily life due to evacuations and fire threats.

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