Jeffrey Donaldson Seeks to Renounce Knighthood After Guilty Verdict

Details Surrounding Jeffrey Donaldson's Guilty Verdict and Knighthood Renunciation

Background of the Case

BELFAST, June 24 (Reuters) - Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson on Wednesday asked for his knighthood from the British monarch to be renounced after he was found guilty this week of historic child sex offences, including rape.

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Official Statement from Donaldson's Solicitor

"I have this afternoon issued a letter signed by Jeffrey Donaldson to the Cabinet Office indicating his request to renounce and forfeit his knighthood," Donaldson's solicitor, John McBurney, said in a statement.

Political and Public Reactions

Resignation from the Privy Council

Donaldson also tendered his resignation with immediate effect to the United Kingdom's Privy Council, a formal advisory body to the monarch composed of senior politicians, judges and bishops, McBurney said.

Donaldson's Political Career and Honours

Donaldson, who was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians and its longest-serving lawmaker in the British parliament at the time of his arrest in 2024, was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth for his political services in 2016.

Reactions from Political Parties

Northern Irish political parties, including his own former Democratic Unionist Party, immediately called for the process of stripping Donaldson of the UK's highest honour to begin following his conviction.

Forfeiture Committee Procedures

The British parliament's forfeiture committee automatically consider withdrawing an honour where an individual has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to more than three months in jail.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)