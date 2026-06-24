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Northern Ireland's Donaldson asks for knighthood to be renounced following conviction - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Northern Ireland's Donaldson asks for knighthood to be renounced following conviction

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

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Headline Politics UK News

Jeffrey Donaldson Seeks to Renounce Knighthood After Guilty Verdict

Details Surrounding Jeffrey Donaldson's Guilty Verdict and Knighthood Renunciation

Background of the Case

BELFAST, June 24 (Reuters) - Former Northern Ireland politician Jeffrey Donaldson on Wednesday asked for his knighthood from the British monarch to be renounced after he was found guilty this week of historic child sex offences, including rape.

The former leader of Northern Ireland's largest unionist party was found guilty on all charges — one of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault and four of gross indecency over a 23-year period against two women when they were children.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

He is due to be sentenced at a later date.

Official Statement from Donaldson's Solicitor

"I have this afternoon issued a letter signed by Jeffrey Donaldson to the Cabinet Office indicating his request to renounce and forfeit his knighthood," Donaldson's solicitor, John McBurney, said in a statement.

Political and Public Reactions

Resignation from the Privy Council

Donaldson also tendered his resignation with immediate effect to the United Kingdom's Privy Council, a formal advisory body to the monarch composed of senior politicians, judges and bishops, McBurney said.

Donaldson's Political Career and Honours

Donaldson, who was one of Northern Ireland's best-known politicians and its longest-serving lawmaker in the British parliament at the time of his arrest in 2024, was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth for his political services in 2016.

Reactions from Political Parties

Northern Irish political parties, including his own former Democratic Unionist Party, immediately called for the process of stripping Donaldson of the UK's highest honour to begin following his conviction.

Forfeiture Committee Procedures

The British parliament's forfeiture committee automatically consider withdrawing an honour where an individual has been found guilty by the courts of a criminal offence and sentenced to more than three months in jail.

(Reporting by Amanda Ferguson, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by William James)

Key Takeaways

  • Donaldson was found guilty on June 22 2026 of 18 offences—including rape, indecent assault and gross indecency—spanning 1985–2008 (apnews.com)
  • He has formally asked the Cabinet Office to renounce and forfeit his knighthood and tendered immediate resignation from the Privy Council (apnews.com)
  • Under UK protocol, the Forfeiture Committee automatically reviews honours for those convicted of serious crimes; removal requires King’s approval and formal notification via the London Gazette (itv.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Jeffrey Donaldson ask to renounce his knighthood?
Jeffrey Donaldson requested the renunciation of his knighthood after being found guilty of historic child sex offences, including rape, indecent assault, and gross indecency.
What charges was Jeffrey Donaldson found guilty of?
He was found guilty of one count of rape, 13 counts of indecent assault, and four counts of gross indecency spanning a 23-year period against two women.
What happens to UK honours when someone is convicted of a serious crime?
The British parliament's forfeiture committee automatically considers withdrawing an honour where an individual is found guilty and sentenced to more than three months in jail.
Which party did Jeffrey Donaldson lead?
Jeffrey Donaldson was the former leader of the Democratic Unionist Party, Northern Ireland's largest unionist party.
When was Jeffrey Donaldson knighted and for what service?
He was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth in 2016 for his political services.

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