Romania’s Social Democrats Nominate Grindeanu as PM to Avert Snap Election

Political Crisis and Government Formation in Romania

Background of the Political Crisis

BUCHAREST, June 24 (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrats, parliament's largest party, said on Wednesday they would back their own party leader Sorin Grindeanu for prime minister, as parties try to agree a new government after a pro-European coalition collapsed last month.

Collapse of the Pro-European Coalition

The Social Democrats triggered the political crisis in early May by quitting the coalition and teaming up with the far right opposition to topple Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Parliamentary Deadlock

The three other parties in the outgoing coalition say they will not govern with the Social Democrats again. But that leaves no group with enough seats in parliament to form a majority.

Efforts to Form a New Government

Failed Liberal Nomination

A liberal candidate tapped by the president to form a government failed to win enough support, and if another candidate is selected and fails, new parliamentary elections must be held.

Attempts to Avert Snap Election

Minority Government Negotiations

The pro-European parties have said they aim to reach an agreement on forming a minority government to avert a snap election, but have not agreed yet whether it will be formed by the Social Democrats or by the centre right.

(Reporting by Luiza IlieEditing by Peter Graff)