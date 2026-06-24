GBAF Logo
Romania's Social Democrats propose their own leader as prime minister in bid to avert snap election - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Romania's Social Democrats propose their own leader as prime minister in bid to avert snap election

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on June 24, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: June 24, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Politics Economy European News

Romania’s Social Democrats Nominate Grindeanu as PM to Avert Snap Election

Political Crisis and Government Formation in Romania

Background of the Political Crisis

BUCHAREST, June 24 (Reuters) - Romania's leftist Social Democrats, parliament's largest party, said on Wednesday they would back their own party leader Sorin Grindeanu for prime minister, as parties try to agree a new government after a pro-European coalition collapsed last month.

Collapse of the Pro-European Coalition

The Social Democrats triggered the political crisis in early May by quitting the coalition and teaming up with the far right opposition to topple Liberal Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan.

Parliamentary Deadlock

The three other parties in the outgoing coalition say they will not govern with the Social Democrats again. But that leaves no group with enough seats in parliament to form a majority.

Efforts to Form a New Government

Failed Liberal Nomination

A liberal candidate tapped by the president to form a government failed to win enough support, and if another candidate is selected and fails, new parliamentary elections must be held.

Attempts to Avert Snap Election

Minority Government Negotiations

The pro-European parties have said they aim to reach an agreement on forming a minority government to avert a snap election, but have not agreed yet whether it will be formed by the Social Democrats or by the centre right.

(Reporting by Luiza IlieEditing by Peter Graff)

Key Takeaways

  • PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu, who previously served as prime minister in 2017, was unanimously nominated by his party as its candidate for prime minister on June 24, 2026 (digi24.ro).
  • The move comes after a pro‑European coalition collapsed in early May when PSD pulled out and joined the far‑right in passing a no‑confidence motion against Liberal PM Ilie Bolojan (theguardian.com).
  • PSD is now pushing for a minority government under its own leadership, aiming to negotiate a political agreement with PNL, UDMR, and potentially USR to prevent a snap election (romania-insider.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who have Romania's Social Democrats nominated for prime minister?
Romania's Social Democrats have nominated their party leader, Sorin Grindeanu, for prime minister.
Why did the previous Romanian government collapse?
The government collapsed after the Social Democrats left the coalition and allied with the far-right to topple the then Liberal Prime Minister.
What happens if no candidate secures a majority in Romania’s parliament?
If no candidate secures enough support to form a government, new parliamentary elections must be held.
Are the pro-European parties open to working with the Social Democrats again?
The pro-European parties have stated they will not govern with the Social Democrats again.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Danish police find no proof drones caused Copenhagen Airport shutdown

Image for As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

As heatwave grips Europe, H&M plans for longer, hotter summers

Image for US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

US DFC and World Bank's MIGA to set up political risk insurance for Ukraine fund

Image for US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

US denies Polestar authorization to sell vehicles in latest strike against China-made EVs

Image for Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Tesla to ramp up production in Germany by 20%

Image for Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

Russia shuts Romanian consulate in St Petersburg in tit-for-tat move

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Truce brings no relief for displaced from Lebanon's destroyed, occupied towns
Image for Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Oil back to pre-war levels as Hormuz traffic rebounds, US tries to reassure Gulf allies
Image for Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Ukraine says it expects to sign over €10 billion in deals at Poland forum
Image for UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
UK moves to criminalise gender and sexuality conversion therapies
Image for Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Russia says US understands you can't mediate in war while supporting one side
Image for Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Cricket-New Zealand win toss and opt to bat against England
Image for Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Europeans told to protect themselves as deadly heatwave takes its toll
Image for Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Russia denies WSJ report it is pushing Belarus to widen Ukraine conflict
Image for Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Hungary rights groups criticise legislation to oust president
Image for Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Not cool at school: Europe’s classrooms struggle with the heat
Image for Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
Tennis-Resurgent Raducanu and Murray-backed Draper lead British Wimbledon hopes
Image for Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
Trump describes UK's expected next PM as 'extremely liberal'
View All Headlines Posts