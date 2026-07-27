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Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Soccer-English soccer to trial goalkeeper injury rule to deter tactical stoppages

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 27, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 27, 2026

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Soccer Premier League Sports Regulation

English Soccer Trials New Rule to Deter Tactical Goalkeeper Injuries

New Measures Target Tactical Timeouts and Time-Wasting in English Soccer

By Martyn Herman

Overview of the New Goalkeeper Injury Rule

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - English soccer will introduce a new system next season aimed at stopping teams exploiting so-called tactical goalkeeper timeouts after receiving approval from the International Football Association Board (IFAB), the FA said on Monday.

The trial, backed by the Football Association, Premier League, English Football League (EFL), National League and Women's Super League, will be implemented across England's men's and women's professional game during the 2026-27 season.

How the Rule Works

Under the trial, if play is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, the manager or head coach must immediately nominate an outfield player to leave the pitch for at least one minute after play resumes, removing any potential tactical advantage from the stoppage.

Currently an outfield player who receives treatment from a physio on the pitch must leave the field for one minute.

Background and Rationale

The sight of goalkeepers calling for medical attention, often despite no contact from an opponent, has become increasingly common and has been a point of frustration for fans, pundits and opposing managers.

The stoppages can allow team mates to receive tactical instruction near the touchline.

Recent Incidents and Criticism

Last season there were numerous examples of keepers going down injured at crucial junctures of games.

Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hurzeler criticised Arsenal keeper David Raya last season after the Spaniard was treated three times with Arsenal holding on for a crucial 1-0 victory in the Premier League title race.

"In general, the Premier League needs to find a rule because that's not for football what Arsenal did there," Hurzeler said at the time.

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke also accused Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma of feigning injury to "bend the rules" and break up play.

Exceptions and Implementation Details

The trial will not apply if the goalkeeper requires treatment after being fouled, collides with an outfield player who also needs medical attention, or is bleeding.

The new system will be introduced from the opening round of the League Cup on August 1.

Additional Measures to Combat Time-Wasting

It forms part of a wider package of measures introduced for the 2026-27 season to reduce time-wasting, including a five-second countdown for delayed throw-ins and goal kicks and a 10-second limit for substituted players to leave the pitch.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, additional reporting by Janina Nuno Rios, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Key Takeaways

  • IFAB has approved a goalkeeper‑injury trial for the 2026‑27 season across men's and women's pro football in England, requiring a nominated outfield player to exit for one minute post‑injury resumption, aiming to deter feigned injuries (thefa.com).
  • This measure complements other new time‑management rules: five‑second countdowns for delayed throw‑ins and goal‑kicks, and a ten‑second limit for substituted players to leave the pitch (thefa.com).
  • Public support in the Premier League highlights growing concern: 85 % of respondents identified goalkeeper “tactical time‑outs” as an issue, underscoring demand for such reforms (premierleague.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new goalkeeper injury rule being trialed in English soccer?
If play is stopped for a goalkeeper injury, an outfield player must leave the pitch for at least one minute after play resumes to deter tactical stoppages.
When will the goalkeeper injury rule trial begin?
The new rule will be introduced from the opening round of the League Cup on August 1 during the 2026-27 season.
Does the new trial apply to all goalkeeper injuries?
No, it does not apply if the goalkeeper is fouled, collides with an outfield player who also needs medical attention, or is bleeding.
What other time-wasting measures are being introduced?
Other measures include a five-second countdown for delayed throw-ins and goal kicks, and a 10-second limit for substituted players to leave the pitch.
Who approved the goalkeeper injury rule trial?
The International Football Association Board (IFAB) approved the trial, supported by English soccer governing bodies.

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