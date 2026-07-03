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EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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EU Sanctions Six Linked to Navalny's Death and Chemical Weapons Program

Sanctions Imposed Over Navalny's Death and Chemical Weapons Development

Details of the Sanctions

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - The Council of the EU said it had issued sanctions against six people - most of whom were scientists and researchers - who were involved in the development of the toxin that caused the death of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Involvement in Chemical Weapons Program

The EU said the people were involved with the development of chemical weapons, particularly epibatidine, that were found in samples taken from the activist's body after his death. The toxin is found in poison dart frogs in South America and not found naturally in Russia.

Russia's Response to Allegations

Russia has demanded that European countries who accuse Moscow of poisoning Navalny to provide concrete data to support their allegations.

Consequences for Sanctioned Individuals

People listed under the sanctions programme are subject to an asset freeze and travel ban to the EU.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing by Makini Brice)

Key Takeaways

  • The six individuals, including Igor Babkin and other staff from SC Signal, were sanctioned for their role in developing epibatidine as a chemical weapon, which was detected in Navalny’s remains (ebs.publicnow.com).
  • Epibatidine, a highly toxic alkaloid from South American poison dart frogs, was confirmed by multiple European labs to have been used in Navalny’s poisoning, and is not naturally present in Russia (axios.com).
  • Prior research published in 2013 by Russia's GosNIIOKhT and papers authored by SC Signal scientists documented methods to synthesize and detect epibatidine, underscoring the institutional involvement (lemonde.fr).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who were sanctioned by the EU in relation to Navalny's death?
The EU sanctioned six individuals, mostly scientists and researchers, involved in the development of the toxin linked to Alexei Navalny's death.
What chemical was involved in Navalny's poisoning?
Epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs in South America and not naturally present in Russia, was found in samples from Navalny's body.
What measures do the EU sanctions include?
The sanctions include asset freezes and travel bans to the EU for those listed under the programme.
What is Russia's response to the EU's accusations?
Russia has demanded that European countries provide concrete data to support their allegations of poisoning Alexei Navalny.

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