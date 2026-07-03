GBAF Logo
Poland's Tusk says Ukraine wants to lower tension, should confront history - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Poland's Tusk says Ukraine wants to lower tension, should confront history

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Politics Eastern Europe EU Enlargement Diplomacy International Relations

Poland’s Tusk: Ukraine Should Address History to Ease Tension, Join EU

Poland-Ukraine Relations Amid Historical Tensions and EU Aspirations

Current Diplomatic Crisis

WARSAW, July 3 (Reuters) - Ukraine is looking for ways to lower tension with Warsaw, Poland's prime minister said on Friday, adding that Poland's neighbour to the east should come to terms with its history to join the European Union.

Diplomatic relations between the neighbours entered their worst crisis since Russia's 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine after Polish President Karol Nawrocki stripped Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskiy of Poland's top honour.

Nawrocki said he took the step due to the naming of an army unit after insurgents who massacred Poles in World War Two.

Efforts to Ease Tensions

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, a political opponent of Nawrocki, has been trying to smooth tensions, and said he had received positive signals from Friday's meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Warsaw.

"I don't know the results of the meeting, but I have signals that the Ukrainian side is looking for ways to ease the tension," Tusk told a news conference.

Historical Context and Its Impact

The Ukrainian Insurgent Army and Volhynia Massacres

Some Ukrainians regard the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA) as heroic for the resistance it mounted against the Soviet Union and Nazi Germany, and as a symbol of Kyiv's struggle for independence from Moscow.

But the UPA was also involved in the Volhynia massacres, a series of killings from 1943 to 1945 in which Poland says around 100,000 Poles were killed by Ukrainian nationalists. Thousands of Ukrainians also died in reprisal killings.

Reconciliation as a Prerequisite for EU Membership

Tusk said Kyiv must come to terms with history to meet its ambition of joining the European Union, a process that diplomats expect will be complex and lengthy.

"There is no such thing as a European community without reconciliation, and there is no reconciliation without... coming to terms with a painful history."

Financial Support and Security Concerns

Poland's Position on Aid to Ukraine

Tusk also said that he would ask the Polish delegation at the upcoming NATO summit to be "cautious" about promising more financial aid for Ukraine.

"Not because I do not believe that Ukraine needs financial support, but I believe that Poland has very significant obligations regarding the protection of the eastern border of the European Union."

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Marek Strzelecki, Pawel Florkiewicz, Alan Charlish; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Ukraine signaled a desire to de-escalate diplomatic tensions after Warsaw revoked Zelenskiy’s Order of the White Eagle due to the UPA naming row.
  • Tusk emphasized that historical reconciliation—particularly addressing the Volhynia massacres—is a precondition for Ukraine’s EU accession ambitions.
  • While supporting Ukraine’s needs, Tusk urged Poland’s NATO delegation to be cautious in pledging additional financial aid, citing Poland’s heavy commitments on the EU’s eastern frontier.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why have tensions increased between Poland and Ukraine?
Tensions escalated after Poland stripped Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy of a top honour due to the naming of a Ukrainian army unit after insurgents involved in the Volhynia massacres.
What does Poland want from Ukraine to improve relations?
Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk says Ukraine should come to terms with its history, particularly events involving Polish-Ukrainian conflict during World War Two.
How does historical memory impact Ukraine's bid to join the EU?
Tusk stated that reconciliation and dealing with historical issues are essential for Ukraine’s EU ambitions, as the European community requires shared understanding of the past.
What was the significance of the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA)?
The UPA is seen by some Ukrainians as heroic for resisting Soviet and Nazi forces, but it is also linked to the Volhynia massacres targeting Poles during 1943-1945.
What is Poland's stance on providing financial aid to Ukraine?
Tusk urged caution about pledging more financial aid to Ukraine at the NATO summit, citing Poland’s commitments to protecting the EU’s eastern border.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events

Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events

Image for ECB's Lagarde says she can't rule out early departure

ECB's Lagarde says she can't rule out early departure

Image for Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down

Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down

Image for Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says

Hungary revokes refugee status of fugitive minister, Poland says

Image for UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation

UK culture minister Nandy says she is leaving X over abuse and misinformation

Image for Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit

Exclusive-Canada aims to announce 10 countries backing global defence bank at NATO summit

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny
EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny
Image for Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave
Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave
Image for Ukrainian rescuers clear rubble as Kyiv mourns 30 killed in Russian attack
Ukrainian rescuers clear rubble as Kyiv mourns 30 killed in Russian attack
Image for At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks
At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks
Image for Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect
Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect
Image for Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say
Image for Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort
Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort
Image for BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns
BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns
Image for Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion
Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion
Image for Cricket-England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket-England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Image for Russian attacks kill three in eastern Ukraine, officials say
Russian attacks kill three in eastern Ukraine, officials say
Image for Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death
Soccer-Anfield memorial to Jota, brother unveiled on anniversary of his death
View All Headlines Posts