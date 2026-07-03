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Germany held urgent talks with Chinese envoy over report of China training Russian soldiers

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Geopolitics security International Relations

Germany Seeks Urgent Talks With China Over Reports of Russian Soldier Training

Germany's Response to Alleged Chinese Training of Russian Soldiers

By Andreas Rinke

Urgent Diplomatic Request

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany requested urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador over reports that China is training Russian soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, confirming a report by the Spiegel media outlet.

Background of the Allegations

Covert Training Operations

It comes two days after Reuters reported that China covertly trained Russian forces last year with the personal approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

Chinese Embassy's Response

The Chinese Embassy could not be reached for comment on Friday but previously called the allegations unfounded.

Implications for European Security

German Foreign Ministry's Statement

"Anything that enables Russia to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine also threatens our security," a German foreign ministry source said. "Consequently, China’s decisive and growing support for Russia’s brutal war of aggression directly impacts our security."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Linda Pasquini, Kirsti Knolle)

Key Takeaways

  • Germany is urging clarity and accountability over reports that China trained Russian troops, including in drone warfare and CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) tactics (spiegel.de).
  • Reports indicate the training was formally approved by Russia’s defence minister in August 2025 and executed under a confidential agreement signed July 2, 2025, implicating high‑ranking officers from both sides (spiegel.de).
  • Beijing has denied the allegations as unfounded, while Russia’s Kremlin dismissed them as false information, reflecting the high diplomatic stakes amidst rising EU security concerns (investing.com)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Germany request urgent talks with the Chinese envoy?
Germany sought talks due to reports that China is training Russian soldiers, which raises concerns over security amid Russia's war on Ukraine.
What did the German foreign ministry say about China's reported actions?
The foreign ministry stated that China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine directly threatens European security.
How has China responded to the allegations?
The Chinese Embassy previously called the allegations unfounded and was unavailable for further comment.
What is the wider significance of these reports for Europe?
Germany views China’s potentially growing support for Russia as a direct threat to European security.
Which sources reported on the China-Russia military cooperation?
The reports originated from Spiegel and Reuters, covering covert Chinese training of Russian forces in 2023.

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