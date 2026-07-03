Germany Seeks Urgent Talks With China Over Reports of Russian Soldier Training

Germany's Response to Alleged Chinese Training of Russian Soldiers

By Andreas Rinke

Urgent Diplomatic Request

BERLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Germany requested urgent talks with the Chinese ambassador over reports that China is training Russian soldiers, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Friday, confirming a report by the Spiegel media outlet.

Background of the Allegations

Covert Training Operations

It comes two days after Reuters reported that China covertly trained Russian forces last year with the personal approval of Russian President Vladimir Putin's defence minister.

Chinese Embassy's Response

The Chinese Embassy could not be reached for comment on Friday but previously called the allegations unfounded.

Implications for European Security

German Foreign Ministry's Statement

"Anything that enables Russia to continue its war of aggression against Ukraine also threatens our security," a German foreign ministry source said. "Consequently, China’s decisive and growing support for Russia’s brutal war of aggression directly impacts our security."

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Matthias Williams, Editing by Linda Pasquini, Kirsti Knolle)