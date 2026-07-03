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Russian jobs website posts ad for drone operators to defend Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian jobs website posts ad for drone operators to defend Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Jobs for Drone Operators Open in Moscow as City Seeks Security Volunteers

Drone Operator Recruitment and Security Measures in Moscow

Overview of the Job Posting

July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest jobs website, HeadHunter, is advertising for drone operators to protect the skies above Moscow, with no previous experience required.

The online ad says candidates are being sought for a volunteer unit called the Combat Army Reserve Force that is tasked with "ensuring the capital's security using modern technical solutions and surveillance systems".

"You will work with high-tech equipment designed to protect the urban environment," it says.

Job Responsibilities and Requirements

The job description includes pre-flight preparation and operation of drones, carrying out reconnaissance missions and "conducting flights to collect datasets, by day and at night".

Candidates require only "basic technical skills" and a desire to progress in the field. But the pay — starting at 150,000 roubles ($1,950) per month — compares unfavourably with the average for Moscow of more than 200,000 roubles.

Employee Reviews and Compensation

In a review of the employer, a person posting as "Lead Inspector" wrote: "An excellent, close-knit team; there were great opportunities for growth, a positive corporate culture, the chance to choose work that suited my interests, and support from management. Salary is performance-based, meaning you can increase your earnings."

Reuters could not establish when the vacancy was first posted, but it was updated on July 1.

Context: Increased Drone Activity and Security Concerns

In June, Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on Moscow including two strikes within three days on a big oil refinery that lies just inside the city's ring road.

The Kremlin has said that measures are being taken to step up Russia's defences against such attacks. Russia this week staged its deadliest strike of the year against Kyiv, killing at least 30 people.

(Writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Gareth Jones)

Key Takeaways

  • HeadHunter advertises volunteer drone operator roles in the Combat Army Reserve Force to bolster Moscow’s air defence—no prior experience needed, salary from 150 k RUB/month.
  • Moscow’s average salary has climbed to around 220 k RUB/month (March 2026 stat), making the offered pay notably lower than typical full-time wages in the city.
  • Ukraine has ramped up drone attacks on Moscow in June, including strikes on oil infrastructure, pushing Russian authorities to strengthen aerial surveillance and defence efforts.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is hiring drone operators in Moscow?
Russia's biggest job site, HeadHunter, is advertising positions for drone operators to protect Moscow as part of the Combat Army Reserve Force.
Is prior experience required for the drone operator roles?
No previous experience is required; only basic technical skills and a desire to progress in the field are necessary.
What are the responsibilities of the drone operator position?
Duties include pre-flight preparation, drone operation for surveillance and reconnaissance, and conducting flights to collect datasets both day and night.
What is the starting salary for these roles?
The pay starts at 150,000 roubles ($1,950) per month, which is lower than the average salary in Moscow.
Why has demand for drone operators increased in Moscow?
Ukraine has increased drone attacks on Moscow, prompting the need for more operators to strengthen the city’s defenses.

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