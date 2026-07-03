Jobs for Drone Operators Open in Moscow as City Seeks Security Volunteers

Drone Operator Recruitment and Security Measures in Moscow

Overview of the Job Posting

July 3 (Reuters) - Russia's biggest jobs website, HeadHunter, is advertising for drone operators to protect the skies above Moscow, with no previous experience required.

The online ad says candidates are being sought for a volunteer unit called the Combat Army Reserve Force that is tasked with "ensuring the capital's security using modern technical solutions and surveillance systems".

"You will work with high-tech equipment designed to protect the urban environment," it says.

Job Responsibilities and Requirements

The job description includes pre-flight preparation and operation of drones, carrying out reconnaissance missions and "conducting flights to collect datasets, by day and at night".

Candidates require only "basic technical skills" and a desire to progress in the field. But the pay — starting at 150,000 roubles ($1,950) per month — compares unfavourably with the average for Moscow of more than 200,000 roubles.

Employee Reviews and Compensation

In a review of the employer, a person posting as "Lead Inspector" wrote: "An excellent, close-knit team; there were great opportunities for growth, a positive corporate culture, the chance to choose work that suited my interests, and support from management. Salary is performance-based, meaning you can increase your earnings."

Reuters could not establish when the vacancy was first posted, but it was updated on July 1.

Context: Increased Drone Activity and Security Concerns

In June, Ukraine stepped up drone attacks on Moscow including two strikes within three days on a big oil refinery that lies just inside the city's ring road.

The Kremlin has said that measures are being taken to step up Russia's defences against such attacks. Russia this week staged its deadliest strike of the year against Kyiv, killing at least 30 people.

(Writing by Mark TrevelyanEditing by Gareth Jones)