GBAF Logo
Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
Headlines

Swiss glaciers rapidly lose protective snow in punishing European heatwave

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Climate Change Swiss Economy Environment

Swiss Glaciers Lose Snow Early Amid Heatwave, Triggering Major Ice Loss

Early Snow Loss and Accelerated Glacier Melting in Switzerland

By Cecile Mantovani

OBERGOMS, Switzerland, July 3 (Reuters) - Snow on Swiss glaciers disappeared weeks earlier than usual this summer under the glare of a European heatwave, pitching the Alps into another year of heavy ice loss, scientists say.

Glacier Loss Day: A Critical Milestone

Researchers say that on June 29, the Rhone Glacier in southern Switzerland reached so-called "Glacier Loss Day" — the moment when snow accumulated over winter has melted away and glaciers begin shedding the ice below.

Matthias Huss, director of Glacier Monitoring Switzerland, said three months still remained this year for ice to melt that has taken decades or even centuries to build up.

"This is really a worrying situation," he said.

Factors Contributing to Glacier Loss

Heatwaves and Scant Snowfall Batter Glaciers

This year, two heatwaves that followed low winter snowfall helped accelerate "Glacier Loss Day" to its second-earliest date on record. In 2022, it occurred three days earlier.

Record-Breaking Melting Rates

During June's heatwave, the melting water from glaciers across Switzerland could have filled an Olympic-sized swimming pool every six seconds for two weeks, Huss said.

"The glaciers are in a very bad state at this time of the year," Huss said. "We are almost as critical as in the record-breaking year 2022."

Huss said one monitoring site at the Rhone Glacier recorded a loss of about 1.5 metres (5 feet) of ice during two weeks of extreme heat.

Visible to the Naked Eye

Tourists visiting the glacier retreats said changes were impossible to ignore.

German tourist Harry Block, who has been visiting the Rhone Glacier for 50 years, became emotional at the sight of them.

"I can cry," he said, describing how the glacier, once 80 metres high, has shrunk. "Here you see climate change. This is climate change."

(Reporting by Cecile Mantovani in Obergoms; Writing by Marleen Kaesebier; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • Glacier Loss Day this year—when winter snow is fully gone—fell on June 29, marking the second-earliest such event on record after June 26, 2022 (phys.org).
  • Glacier melt is proceeding at an alarming pace: melt rates this year are nearly twice the 2010–2020 average, with conditions mirroring the extreme 2022 melt year (baug.ethz.ch).
  • Loss of snow and ice threatens water supply, landscape stability and tourism; meltwater rates briefly mimic 2022's extremes and are visibly shocking visitors like long-time glacier watcher Harry Block (livescience.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What caused the early melting of Swiss glaciers in 2024?
Low winter snowfall and two strong heatwaves caused the early disappearance of snow on Swiss glaciers, leading to accelerated ice loss this year.
What is 'Glacier Loss Day'?
'Glacier Loss Day' marks the point when all the snow accumulated over winter has melted, and the glaciers start losing the underlying ice.
How much ice did the Rhone Glacier lose during the heatwave?
At one monitoring site on the Rhone Glacier, about 1.5 metres (5 feet) of ice was lost over two weeks of extreme heat.
How does the glacier melt in Switzerland compare to previous years?
Glacier Loss Day occurred on its second-earliest date on record in 2024, nearly as critical as the record-breaking melt in 2022.
What impact was observed by tourists at the Rhone Glacier?
Tourists reported dramatic visible changes, with one noting the glacier had shrunk significantly compared to previous decades.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany assumes tankmaker KNDS will still pursue IPO plan despite pause

Germany assumes tankmaker KNDS will still pursue IPO plan despite pause

Image for Stellantis half-year Italy vehicle production rises 13.7%, union says

Stellantis half-year Italy vehicle production rises 13.7%, union says

Image for Exclusive-Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Exclusive-Russia set to import North Asian jet fuel amid fuel crisis, sources say

Image for Sterling set for biggest weekly jump in 12 weeks on easing political risk, soft dollar

Sterling set for biggest weekly jump in 12 weeks on easing political risk, soft dollar

Image for Alibaba, Tencent back Kuaishou's Kling AI in $2.8 billion fundraise

Alibaba, Tencent back Kuaishou's Kling AI in $2.8 billion fundraise

Image for British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE

British firms hold firm on price rises despite Iran war de-escalation - BoE

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Russian jobs website posts ad for drone operators to defend Moscow
Russian jobs website posts ad for drone operators to defend Moscow
Image for EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny
EU issues sanctions against six people involved in death of Navalny
Image for Poland's Tusk says Ukraine wants to lower tension, should confront history
Poland's Tusk says Ukraine wants to lower tension, should confront history
Image for Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events
Iran's slain leader Khamenei laid in state in Tehran for week of mass funeral events
Image for Ukrainian rescuers clear rubble as Kyiv mourns 30 killed in Russian attack
Ukrainian rescuers clear rubble as Kyiv mourns 30 killed in Russian attack
Image for Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down
Moldova's Prime Minister Munteanu steps down
Image for At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks
At least two dead in Russian border regions after Ukrainian drone attacks
Image for Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect
Authorities issue arrest warrant, Interpol red notice for Monaco blast suspect
Image for Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say
Russian attacks kill 4, injure 10 in Ukraine overnight, officials say
Image for Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort
Cossacks, volunteers help keep order at petrol stations in Russian Black Sea resort
Image for BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns
BHP workers approve Pilbara labour deal, unions cite lingering concerns
Image for Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion
Exclusive-Inside Taiwan's nightmare scenario: Chinese blockade, earthquake, sabotage and invasion
View All Headlines Posts