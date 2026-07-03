Russian Attacks Leave Six Dead in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy

Summary of Recent Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

July 3 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed six people on Friday in three different areas of Ukraine, regional officials said.

Casualties and Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Region

A series of more than 50 strikes by drones, artillery and bombings killed three in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, including two near Nikopol, a town on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Injuries Reported

Twelve people were injured, Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia City Under Attack

Two people were killed in a strike to the northeast on the city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent recent target of deadly attacks, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Seventeen people were hurt.

Strikes in Sumy Region

Fatal Bombing in Sumy City

And in the city of Sumy, near the Russian border, one person was killed when Russian forces launched glide bombs, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces have long sought to build up a buffer zone in the region.

Overnight Drone Attack

Earlier, prosecutors said an overnight Russian drone attack on a house in the northern part of Sumy region killed four.

Additional Context and Reactions

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Kyiv Observes Mourning

The capital Kyiv was observing a day of mourning, a day after a Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 30 people in the deadliest strike on the city this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Philippa Fletcher)