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Russian attacks kill six in three different regions, officials say - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian attacks kill six in three different regions, officials say

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Russian Attacks Leave Six Dead in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy

Summary of Recent Russian Attacks Across Ukraine

July 3 (Reuters) - Russian attacks killed six people on Friday in three different areas of Ukraine, regional officials said.

Casualties and Strikes in Dnipropetrovsk Region

A series of more than 50 strikes by drones, artillery and bombings killed three in southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region, including two near Nikopol, a town on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Injuries Reported

Twelve people were injured, Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Zaporizhzhia City Under Attack

Two people were killed in a strike to the northeast on the city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent recent target of deadly attacks, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. Seventeen people were hurt.

Strikes in Sumy Region

Fatal Bombing in Sumy City

And in the city of Sumy, near the Russian border, one person was killed when Russian forces launched glide bombs, Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said. Russian forces have long sought to build up a buffer zone in the region.

Overnight Drone Attack

Earlier, prosecutors said an overnight Russian drone attack on a house in the northern part of Sumy region killed four.

Additional Context and Reactions

Verification of Reports

Reuters could not independently verify the accounts.

Kyiv Observes Mourning

The capital Kyiv was observing a day of mourning, a day after a Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 30 people in the deadliest strike on the city this year.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar; editing by Philippa Fletcher)

Key Takeaways

  • In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha reported more than 50 drone, artillery and bombing strikes killed three people (including two near Nikopol) and injured 12, highlighting the vulnerability of areas near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant (internazionale.it).
  • Zaporizhzhia city was struck killing two and injuring 17—this region remains a frequent target, underscoring persistent threats to civilian infrastructure (aljazeera.com).
  • In Sumy, close to the Russian border, glide bombs and drone strikes resulted in at least one and possibly additional deaths, underlining the ongoing cross-border pressure and civilian risks (aljazeera.com).
  • Kyiv declared a day of mourning on July 3, reflecting the impact of the deadliest Russian missile and drone strike on the capital so far this year, which killed at least 30 people and injured dozens (wiky.com).
  • The coordinated nature of the attacks across multiple regions signals both Russia’s capacity and intent to strike across Ukraine, and the war’s enduring toll on civilians and infrastructure.

References

Frequently Asked Questions

How many people were killed in the recent Russian attacks on Ukraine?
Six people were killed across three regions: Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy.
Which regions of Ukraine were targeted in the latest attacks?
Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions were targeted by Russian strikes.
What types of weapons were used in the Russian attacks?
The attacks involved drones, artillery, bombings, and glide bombs.
Were there injuries reported in the recent attacks?
Yes, a total of 29 people were reported injured across the affected regions.
What is the significance of Nikopol in these attacks?
Nikopol is located near the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and was one area hit.

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