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Top court rules France must recognise children born from surrogacy abroad

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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France's Highest Court Recognises Children Born from Surrogacy Abroad

Landmark Ruling on Surrogacy and Its Implications

By Inti Landauro

Background of Surrogacy Laws in France

PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - France's top court ruled on Friday that children born through surrogacy abroad should be recognised in France as the children of their intended parents, even though the practice is banned in the country.

France's ban on surrogacy — the arrangement by which a woman carries and gives birth to a child on behalf of intended parents who are unable to do so themselves — has left many children born through surrogacy abroad and their parents in legal limbo, while also posing challenges for French courts.

The Court Case and Its Precedent

Details of the Case

The ruling stemmed from the case of a married male couple who had three children through surrogacy in Canada and sought official recognition in France of a Canadian court decision establishing them as the children's legal parents.

The Court's Statement

"Given the superior interest of the child, the French ban on surrogacy does not, in itself, allow for the rejection of a foreign judgment which declares the intended parents as the legal parents of the child born through surrogacy practiced in that country," the court said in a statement.

The decision sets a precedent in France.

International and European Context

European Court of Human Rights Influence

The court also cited a ruling by the European Court of Human Rights, which held that a national ban cannot obstruct the relationship between a child and their intended parents.

Otherwise, "the child would be kept in legal uncertainty ... which would be contrary to his best interests," the court said.

Verification of Surrogacy Agreements

The court stressed the Canadian authorities had verified that the surrogate mothers had consented to the surrogacy agreements and agreed to relinquish their parental rights.

Ongoing Debate in France

Political Reactions and Proposals

Debate over France's surrogacy ban has intensified after former prime minister and potential presidential candidate Gabriel Attal reportedly said he favoured legalising the practice on an "altruistic" basis, without remuneration for the surrogate mother.

Many of his allies oppose the move.

Opposition from Government Officials

"I believe that women's bodies and women's dignity are completely incompatible with surrogacy," said Aurore Berge, the current minister for gender equality.

Societal Divisions

Surrogacy is a divisive issue in French politics, pitting defenders of gay rights against conservatives who champion traditional family values, while also dividing advocates of women's rights and libertarians who argue for the right to use one's own body as one chooses.

Surrogacy Debates in Other European Countries

Spain

The debate rages on also in Spain, where surrogacy is banned and dozens of children born through the practice abroad are seeking legal recognition.

Italy

The Italian government has recently made it illegal for would-be parents to go abroad to have a baby via surrogacy.

(Reporting by Inti LandauroEditing by Ros Russell)

Key Takeaways

  • France’s highest court mandates recognition of foreign surrogacy-based filiation if certain safeguards are met, ensuring legal status and civil registration in France (leparisien.fr)
  • The decision draws on European Court of Human Rights rulings emphasizing the child’s right to legal certainty and family life (loc.gov)
  • The ruling intensifies national debate over surrogacy, amid calls by political figures like Gabriel Attal for altruistic legalization and opposition from voices concerned about women’s dignity (loc.gov)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What did France's top court rule regarding surrogacy abroad?
France's top court ruled that children born through surrogacy abroad must be recognised as the legal children of their intended parents in France.
Is surrogacy legal in France?
Surrogacy is currently banned in France, but the court ruled this cannot justify rejecting a foreign judgment recognising intended parents.
What is the significance of the court's ruling?
The decision sets a legal precedent in France, ensuring children born via surrogacy abroad are not kept in legal uncertainty regarding parentage.
What case prompted the court's decision?
The ruling was based on a case involving a married male couple who had three children via surrogacy in Canada and sought recognition of their parentage in France.
How does this ruling relate to European law?
The court cited the European Court of Human Rights, which states national bans cannot prevent legal recognition of parent-child relationships from surrogacy.

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