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Finance

SK Hynix considering 0.5% fee payout in ADR offering, Bloomberg News reports

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 4, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 4, 2026

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SK Hynix Mulls 0.5% Fee for Banks in Major US ADR, Nasdaq Debut Set

SK Hynix's US Listing Plans and Bank Fees

Underwriting Fee Considerations

July 4 (Reuters) - SK Hynix is considering paying about 0.5% of the proceeds from its U.S. listing  to banks working on the deal, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing people familiar with the matter. 

Potential Share Issuance

• The South Korean chipmaker has indicated it could issue up to 2.5% of its outstanding shares, although the final size of the offering has not been determined, the report said.

Additional Incentives

• SK Hynix may also pay discretionary incentives on top of the base underwriting fee, the report added.

Timeline and Nasdaq Debut

Book Building and Pricing

• The world's second-largest memory chipmaker will kick off its ADR book building process on July 6 and determine the final offer price on July 9 ahead of its Nasdaq debut the following day.

Comments from Stakeholders

• SK Hynix declined a Reuters request for comment.

• Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Bank of America, leading the share sale, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular business hours.

Fundraising Goals and Market Context

Scale of the Listing

• Last month, the company said it plans to raise up to $29.4 billion through a U.S. stock market listing in what would be among the biggest listings globally, as the Nvidia supplier seeks to capitalize on strong investor appetite for AI stocks.

Industry Impact

(Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

Key Takeaways

  • The chipmaker may allocate about 0.5% of ADR sale proceeds as an underwriting fee, plus possible extra discretionary incentives (news.bloomberglaw.com).
  • SK Hynix plans to issue up to 17.79 million new shares (around 2.4–2.5% of total shares), aiming to raise up to ~$29.4 billion in its Nasdaq ADR listing (pulse.mk.co.kr).
  • Book‑building begins July 6, with final pricing on July 9 and Nasdaq trading expected to commence on July 10, 2026 (global.kbinnews.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What fee is SK Hynix considering paying banks for its US ADR offering?
SK Hynix is considering paying about 0.5% of the offering proceeds as fees to banks working on the US ADR listing.
How many shares could SK Hynix issue in the ADR offering?
SK Hynix could issue up to 2.5% of its outstanding shares, though the final size has not been determined.
When will SK Hynix determine the final offer price for its Nasdaq debut?
SK Hynix will determine the final offer price on July 9, ahead of its Nasdaq debut scheduled for the following day.
How much is SK Hynix aiming to raise in its US stock market listing?
The company aims to raise up to $29.4 billion through its US stock market listing.
Which banks are leading SK Hynix's share sale?
Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup, and Bank of America are leading the share sale for SK Hynix.

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