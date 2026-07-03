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Armenia passes law restricting voting rights for citizens living abroad

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on July 3, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: July 3, 2026

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Armenia Passes Law Restricting Citizens Abroad From Voting in Elections

New Voting Restrictions for Armenians Living Abroad

By Lucy Papachristou

July 3 (Reuters) - Armenia's parliament passed a law on Friday that raises the bar for citizens based abroad to be able to come home and vote, following reported efforts by Moscow to use Armenians living in Russia to influence an election last month.

Background: Armenia's Demographics and Diaspora

A landlocked former Soviet republic, Armenia has a population of roughly 3 million and a sizable diaspora abroad, including in Russia, which says more than 2 million work there.

Recent Election and Legislative Response

The Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the June 7 election with 49.8% of the vote. Party lawmakers put forward the new bill soon afterwards, saying they wanted to ensure that only Armenians who were familiar with the country and understood its challenges could vote.

Alleged Russian Interference

Reuters reported in May that Russia was intensifying covert efforts to undermine Pashinyan's bid for re-election out of concerns he was bringing the South Caucasus country closer to the West and away from Russia, its traditional patron.

The scheme included plans to transport tens of thousands of Armenians living abroad in Russia back to Armenia to sway the vote, according to interviews with five Western intelligence officials and documents seen by Reuters.

Russia called the allegations of interference "spymania" and alleged there were violations in the conduct of the election, in which Pashinyan prevailed over the mostly pro-Russian opposition.

Details of the New Law

Under the new law, Armenian citizens can now only vote in a regular election if, 48 days before the voting day, they have lived in Armenia for at least half of the preceding two years. For snap elections, the calculation will be from 28 days before the vote.

Reactions to the Legislation

Civil Society Concerns

A group of Armenian civil society organisations condemned the legislation passed on Friday as unconstitutional, writing in an open letter that it "endangers democratic principles and violates the political rights of citizens".

Currency Exchange Rate

($1 = 0.8735 euros)

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan and Alex Richardson)

Key Takeaways

  • New law mandates that citizens living abroad must have resided in Armenia for at least 48 days of the two years before a regular election (28 days for snap elections) to be eligible to vote.
  • The changes follow reports that Moscow orchestrated plans to bus tens of thousands of Armenians from Russia to influence the June 7 election in favor of pro‑Russian forces.
  • Civil society groups denounce the legislation as unconstitutional, asserting it undermines democratic rights and discriminates against diaspora Armenians.

Frequently Asked Questions

What new restrictions has Armenia placed on citizens voting from abroad?
Citizens must now have lived in Armenia for at least half of the preceding two years before a regular election or from 28 days before snap elections to be eligible to vote.
Why did Armenia pass this new voting law?
The law was enacted to ensure only those familiar with Armenia can vote, following reports of attempts by Moscow to influence the election via Armenians living in Russia.
How did civil society organizations in Armenia respond to the new law?
Several organizations condemned the law as unconstitutional, arguing that it violates democratic principles and citizens' political rights.
What is the estimated size of the Armenian diaspora abroad?
Armenia has a sizable diaspora, including over 2 million Armenians reportedly working in Russia.
Which party proposed the new voting restrictions in Armenia?
The Civil Contract party of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan proposed the bill following the June 7 election.

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