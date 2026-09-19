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Smoke visible near Riyadh airport after Saudi Arabia issues all-clear - Finance news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Smoke visible near Riyadh airport after Saudi Arabia issues all-clear

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Smoke Spotted Near Riyadh Airport After Overnight Alerts and All-Clear Issued

Escalation of Tensions and Security Alerts in Riyadh

Incident Overview and Immediate Response

RIYADH, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A large plume of smoke was visible near Riyadh's main airport on Saturday after booms were heard and Saudi Arabia sent alerts overnight warning of potential danger around the capital, amid an escalation in attacks by Yemen's Houthi group. 

Reuters video and photographs showed a huge pillar of black smoke rising in the area, with the airport highway, main terminal building and other facilities in the foreground. 

There was no immediate comment from the Saudi government's media office in response to Reuters questions about the smoke and the overnight alerts. 

Details of the Alerts and Public Reaction

Saudi civil defence sent the alerts by phone overnight for potential danger in Riyadh and the city of Al-Kharj east of the capital, before issuing an all-clear on Saturday morning. A Reuters journalist in Riyadh's Olaya area heard booms before the all-clear was sent.

Although some alerts had been issued in Riyadh this year after the start of the US-Iran war, these were the first since the escalation began with the Houthis in July.  

Background: Houthi Attacks and Regional Impact

The Houthis, who ⁠control ​the most populous parts of Yemen and much of the north, ​have been launching attacks towards Saudi Arabia since declaring a naval blockade against Riyadh in July, with strikes targeting Saudi vessels in the Red ​Sea.

The attacks have created new threats to global oil supplies, putting at risk the main alternative Red Sea route for Gulf exports while traffic through the Strait of Hormuz remains blockaded.

Statements from the Houthi Group

On Friday Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the group had foiled unspecified "criminal attempts" in the Yemeni capital Sanaa, blaming Saudi Arabia and vowing a response.  

The Iran-aligned group, which seized Yemen's entire Red Sea coast in a lightning advance this month, says the Saudi Air Force has conducted hundreds of airstrikes against it ​in recent days.

International Reactions and Condemnations

The UN Security Council in a statement on Friday "condemned in the strongest terms continued Houthi attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, including attacks impacting civilian and energy infrastructure, which have resulted in the injury of civilians, including women and children." 

In the statement, the Security Council also condemned "Houthi military escalation in Yemen".     

(Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Timour Azhari; Additional reporting by Michelle Nichols; Writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by William Mallard, Tom Hogue, Aidan Lewis)

Key Takeaways

  • Smoke spotted near Riyadh airport after overnight civil‑defence alerts and booms; all-clear issued by morning.
  • Houthis’ naval blockade and missile/drone attacks on Red Sea routes and Saudi oil infrastructure are disrupting global energy flows and raising oil price fears.
  • UN Security Council unanimously condemned Houthi attacks on Saudi civilian and energy infrastructure, warning they threaten navigation, regional stability, and global economy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was there smoke visible near Riyadh airport?
Smoke was seen following booms heard in Riyadh, amid Houthi attacks and Saudi alerts warning of potential danger.
Did Saudi Arabia issue any warnings before the incident?
Yes, Saudi civil defence sent alerts by phone warning of potential danger in Riyadh and Al-Kharj before sending an all-clear.
What is the connection between the Houthi attacks and Riyadh?
The Houthi group has escalated attacks targeting Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, threatening oil supply and infrastructure.
Has the UN responded to the Houthi escalation?
The UN Security Council condemned continued Houthi attacks against Saudi Arabia, including those affecting civilians and energy infrastructure.
How do the attacks impact global oil supplies?
Houthi attacks on Saudi vessels and Red Sea routes jeopardize the main alternative route for Gulf oil exports while the Strait of Hormuz is blockaded.

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