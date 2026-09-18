Drone Strike Reported at Russian Kursk Nuclear Plant, IAEA Affirms No Risk

Incident Overview and Official Responses

IAEA Statement on Drone Strike

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it had been informed the cooling tower of a reactor unit "was hit by a drone" the previous day at western Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant.

Reactor Status Following the Incident

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reactor unit was operating at the time it was hit, but continued operating as before and no fire broke out.

Rosatom's Assessment and Public Assurance

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power corporation, said in a statement that the strike had caused "minor damage" at the plant's no. 1 reactor and operation was unaffected.

"The reactor is continuing to work at 100% capacity," the statement said. Radiation levels were unchanged and within norms, it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ron Popeski)