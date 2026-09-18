GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Russian military advance in eastern Ukraine ahead of Trump-Putin summit - Global Banking & Finance Review
Image depicting the recent Russian military advance into eastern Ukraine near Dobropillia, highlighting the escalating tensions ahead of the Trump-Putin summit. This event is pivotal in the ongoing conflict and impacts geopolitical discussions.
Headlines

Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking headlines Russia Nuclear Energy

Drone Strike Reported at Russian Kursk Nuclear Plant, IAEA Affirms No Risk

Incident Overview and Official Responses

IAEA Statement on Drone Strike

Sept 18 (Reuters) - The International Atomic Energy Agency said on Friday it had been informed the cooling tower of a reactor unit "was hit by a drone" the previous day at western Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant.

Reactor Status Following the Incident

The UN nuclear watchdog said the reactor unit was operating at the time it was hit, but continued operating as before and no fire broke out.

Rosatom's Assessment and Public Assurance

Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear power corporation, said in a statement that the strike had caused "minor damage" at the plant's no. 1 reactor and operation was unaffected.

"The reactor is continuing to work at 100% capacity," the statement said. Radiation levels were unchanged and within norms, it said.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Anna Peverieri in Barcelona; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Ron Popeski)

Key Takeaways

  • IAEA confirmed the drone hit occurred early on Thursday, September 17, at the Kursk NPP, but the reactor remained fully operational with no fire reported. (devdiscourse.com)
  • Rosatom stated the strike caused only minor damage, operations remained unaffected, the reactor kept running at 100% capacity, and radiation levels stayed within safe norms. (devdiscourse.com)
  • IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that any attacks on nuclear facilities are unacceptable and urged maximum military restraint to prevent nuclear accidents. (agerpres.ro)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened at the Kursk nuclear power plant?
A drone hit the cooling tower of a reactor unit at Russia's Kursk nuclear power plant, causing minor damage but no operational disruption.
Was there any impact on the reactor's operation?
The reactor unit continued to operate at 100% capacity after the drone strike with no fire or interruption.
Did radiation levels at the Kursk plant change after the incident?
Radiation levels remained unchanged and within normal limits following the drone strike.
Who reported the drone strike at the Kursk nuclear plant?
The incident was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and confirmed by Rosatom, Russia's state nuclear corporation.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Germany plans cut in energy tax to lower petrol prices

Germany plans cut in energy tax to lower petrol prices

Image for Dollar advances vs yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook

Dollar advances vs yen as BOJ dissent clouds rate-hike outlook

Image for FedEx, Advent-led consortium secures over 89% of InPost shares in takeover offer

FedEx, Advent-led consortium secures over 89% of InPost shares in takeover offer

Image for Volkswagen crisis worsens with $11.5 billion profit warning, largely due to Porsche struggles

Volkswagen crisis worsens with $11.5 billion profit warning, largely due to Porsche struggles

Image for Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine

Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine

Image for Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse

Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says
Image for Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Image for Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report
Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report
Image for France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying
France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying
Image for Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
Image for Ceuta border crisis fuels EU's far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says
Ceuta border crisis fuels EU's far right despite fall in migrant arrivals, commissioner says
Image for Explainer-How Putin may leverage predictable outcome of Russia's elections
Explainer-How Putin may leverage predictable outcome of Russia's elections
Image for 'Revenge dress' shows Princess Diana's lasting appeal amid royal family war of words
'Revenge dress' shows Princess Diana's lasting appeal amid royal family war of words
Image for Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government
Swedish parliament speaker asks opposition leader to form government
Image for Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line
Soccer-Small English club Oxford Utd apologises for 'United 93' clothing line
Image for Azerbaijan rejects reports it pressured France over billionaire's EU sanctions
Azerbaijan rejects reports it pressured France over billionaire's EU sanctions
Image for Russians vote in election that Putin sees as gauge of support for his war
Russians vote in election that Putin sees as gauge of support for his war
View All Headlines Posts