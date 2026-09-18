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Headlines

Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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War Ukraine Russia security

Russian Glide Bomb Strikes Sumy Apartment, 2 Killed and 7 Injured in Ukraine

Details of the Attack and Ongoing Conflict

Sumy Apartment Bombing

Casualties and Immediate Aftermath

Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Russian glide bomb hit an apartment building in the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy on Friday, killing two people and injuring seven, leaving three of them in serious condition, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and other officials said.

Zelenskiy, writing on the Telegram messaging app, denounced the "absolutely inhuman strike". He said emergency crews had rescued four people after the attack and said others could still be trapped under rubble.

Rescue Operations

"There was a direct hit by an aerial bomb between the third and fourth floors. Four people have already been rescued from under the rubble, including a child," he wrote. "There may still be people under the rubble."

Regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov said three of the seven injured were in a serious condition. Among the injured was a 13-year-old girl.

Other Russian Strikes in Ukraine

Attacks on Pavlohrad and Kyiv

Zelenskiy said Russian forces had also hit a clinic in the central city of Pavlohrad and a logistics centre outside Kyiv, but provided no details on casualties.

Strike on Balakliia

An earlier Russian strike on the northeastern Ukrainian city of Balakliia killed two people and wounded two, Vitali Karabanov, the head of the city's military administration, said on Telegram.

Context of the Conflict

Strategic Importance of Sumy and Balakliia

Sumy, near the Russian border, has been a frequent Russian target in an area where Moscow says it wants to establish a buffer zone.

Balakliia, located in Kharkiv region, was captured by Russian forces in the early weeks of Moscow's February 2022 full-scale invasion of its smaller neighbour, but retaken by Ukrainian troops in a large counteroffensive later in the year.

Missile Attack on Kyiv

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv had come under a Russian missile attack earlier in the evening, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, but there was no indication of casualties or damage.

Claims and Denials

Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war.

(Reporting by Ron Popeski, Editing by Franklin Paul and Nia Williams)

Key Takeaways

  • Glide bombs are air‑launched munitions retrofitted with wings and guidance systems, enabling long‑range strikes with high precision at relatively low cost.(en.wikipedia.org)
  • Russia has extensively deployed glide bombs since 2023, converting Soviet‑era FAB bombs with UMPK kits or purpose‑built UMPB munitions, giving aircraft greater stand‑off launch distance and evading Ukrainian air defenses.(kcl.ac.uk)
  • Ukraine has begun developing its own glide‑bomb capability, with a domestically produced guided aerial bomb declared combat-ready in May 2026 to counter Russian strikes.(mod.gov.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened in Sumy, Ukraine on September 18?
A Russian glide bomb hit an apartment building in Sumy, Ukraine, killing two people and injuring seven.
How many people were rescued after the Sumy bombing?
Emergency crews rescued four people from under the rubble, including a child.
Were there any children among the victims in the Sumy attack?
Yes, a 13-year-old girl was among the injured in the Sumy apartment bombing.
What other locations in Ukraine were targeted around the same time?
Russian forces also hit a clinic in Pavlohrad, a logistics centre near Kyiv, and struck Balakliia in Kharkiv region.
Has Sumy been targeted frequently during the conflict?
Yes, Sumy, located near the Russian border, has been a frequent target in the ongoing conflict.

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