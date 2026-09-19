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Russia-backed South Ossetia elects leader close to Moscow - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russia-backed South Ossetia elects leader close to Moscow

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

3 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Finance Politics Geopolitics Elections Russia

Russia-Backed South Ossetia Elects Pro-Moscow Leader Amid Deeper Ties

South Ossetia's Presidential Election and Strengthening Russia Ties

By Lucy Papachristou

Election of Marat Kambolov

TBILISI, Sept 19 (Reuters) - A former Russian federal official has been elected president of South Ossetia, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Georgia, in a vote Moscow hailed on Saturday as a sign of the territory's desire for closer ties with Moscow.

Marat Kambolov, the new president, is from North Ossetia, a Russian republic on the other side of the Caucasus mountains from South Ossetia.

Background of South Ossetia

He has no previous ties to South Ossetia, which broke away from Georgia during the collapse of the Soviet Union in the early 1990s and later secured de facto independence with Russian backing. A brief war between Russia and Georgia in 2008 drove Georgian forces from parts of the territory they had previously controlled.

Reactions to the Election

Moscow welcomed Kambolov's victory.

Russian Foreign Ministry Statement

"The results demonstrate South Ossetian society's widespread desire for domestic political stability, progress and the comprehensive development of ties with the Russian Federation," the Foreign Ministry said.

Recent Russia-South Ossetia Treaty

South Ossetia and Russia signed a treaty in May that deepened cooperation on defence, foreign and security policy and set out plans to integrate energy grids and transport networks. 

Georgia's Response

Georgia condemned the treaty as an attempt by Russia to cement its "de facto annexation" of South Ossetia and Abkhazia, another Russia-backed breakaway Georgian region.

Tbilisi also criticised Russia's decision to open polling stations in both territories for its State Duma elections running from September 18 to 20. 

Putin's Involvement and Kambolov's Plans

PUTIN SENDS CONGRATULATIONS

Kambolov's Background and Appointment

The 61-year-old Kambolov previously held senior posts in Russian federal government bodies, including in the education ministry.

He was appointed South Ossetia's prime minister in June after Alan Gagloyev stepped down as president to become an adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin.   

Putin's Congratulations and Kambolov's Victory Speech

Putin congratulated Kambolov on Saturday in a telegram published on the Kremlin's website.

In a victory speech in the South Ossetian capital Tskhinvali, Kambolov pledged to improve living standards in the region.

"We have a great deal of work ahead of us. Only together can we change our republic, our Tskhinvali!" he said. 

South Ossetia's Economic Dependence and Election Results

Reliance on Russia

South Ossetia, with a population of about 50,000, is heavily dependent on Russia for food, equipment and energy imports and has little industry of its own.

Moscow funds public-sector wages, pensions and major infrastructure projects and operates a military base in the territory.

Election Outcome

Russian state media said Kambolov won 85% of the vote in Friday's election, with his rivals polling in the single digits. Turnout was 73%.

(Reporting by Lucy Papachristou. Editing by Mark Potter)

Key Takeaways

  • Marat Kambolov—previously a Russian federal official from North Ossetia—won South Ossetia’s presidency with about 85% of the vote and 73% turnout, reaffirming Moscow's influence.
  • A May 9, 2026 ‘Treaty on Deepening Allied Cooperation’ between Russia and South Ossetia, ratified later that month, advances Russian dominance in security, legal alignment, economic integration, infrastructure, and free movement of people and goods (base.garant.ru).
  • Georgia and international bodies strongly condemned the treaty as a step toward de facto annexation; the UN Security Council noted concerns about creeping integration and occupation (mfa.gov.ge).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who was elected president of South Ossetia?
Marat Kambolov was elected president of South Ossetia, a Russia-backed breakaway region of Georgia.
What is the relationship between South Ossetia and Russia?
South Ossetia has close political, military, and economic ties with Russia, relying heavily on Russian support.
Why did Georgia condemn the recent treaty between South Ossetia and Russia?
Georgia condemned the treaty as an attempt by Russia to solidify its 'de facto annexation' of South Ossetia and Abkhazia.
How dependent is South Ossetia on Russia?
South Ossetia is heavily dependent on Russia for food, equipment, energy imports, and public-sector funding.

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