GBAF Logo
Global Banking & Finance Awards® 2026 Nominations open, free to enter Nominate now →
Norway's sovereign fund logo reflecting divestment from Israeli stocks amid Gaza conflict - Global Banking & Finance Review
The image depicts the logo of Norway's Sovereign Fund, which plans to divest from Israeli companies due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza. This decision reflects ethical investment practices and highlights the fund's significant influence in global finance.
Headlines

US clears way for $2.7 billion sale to Ukraine of air-defense development upgrades

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

Add as preferred source on Google
Finance Banking Markets Defense Geopolitics

US Clears $2.7 Billion Air Defense Sale and Upgrades for Ukraine

Key Details of the US-Ukraine Air Defense Deal

By Kanishka Singh

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The US State Department approved a potential $2.7 billion military sale to Ukraine for air defense development upgrades and related equipment and services, the department said in a congressional notification late on Friday.

Financing and Funding Sources

• If the purchase is concluded, Ukraine would finance it using a combination of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) ‌appropriated during the administration of former President Joe Biden, the State Department said in the notification.

About Foreign Military Financing (FMF)

• FMF provides grant assistance that enables countries to purchase weapons and defense equipment produced in the United States.

FMF and Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund

• "The FMF will be counted as a US capital contribution to the Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund via a 1:1 reimbursement," the State Department said.

• The US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was established as part of a minerals deal signed between the US and Ukraine last year.

Details of the Defense Package

• The package includes S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, range-extended air defense laser-guided rocket missile systems, launcher and mobile launching system modification kits and counter-drone system radars, among other weapons systems, the State Department said.

• The proposed sale is still subject to congressional review.

Political Context and Recent Developments

Statements from President Donald Trump

• President Donald Trump had said he would end Russia's war in Ukraine when he took office early last year but the goal remains elusive 20 months into his presidency. Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022.

Recent US Actions on Russia

• Earlier on Friday, Trump signed a sweeping Russia ​sanctions bill into law, paving the way for increased economic pressure on Russia.

US-Europe Relations on Ukraine Aid

• Earlier this month, Trump said he would ask European nations to pay back the United States for ​military aid and munitions previously sent to Ukraine.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; Editing by William Mallard and Tom Hogue)

Key Takeaways

  • The $2.7 billion sale, cleared by the U.S. on September 18, 2026, covers air‑defense development upgrades and related equipment and services, pending congressional review (devdiscourse.com).
  • Ukraine would fund the purchase through European contributions and U.S. Foreign Military Financing (FMF), with FMF counted as a U.S. capital contribution to the Reconstruction Investment Fund at a 1:1 reimbursement rate (investing.com).
  • The U.S.–Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund was created under a 2025 minerals deal, which established a joint fund to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction using revenues from mineral, oil, and gas projects (investing.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the value of the US air-defense sale to Ukraine?
The proposed sale is valued at $2.7 billion and includes air defense development upgrades and equipment.
How will Ukraine finance the air-defense purchase?
Ukraine will use a mix of European contributions and US Foreign Military Financing (FMF) appropriated during the Biden administration.
What types of equipment are included in the US-Ukraine defense package?
The package includes S-300 clone missiles, GAM-67 missiles, laser-guided rocket systems, launching system kits, and counter-drone radars.
Is the US air-defense sale to Ukraine finalized?
No, the proposed sale is still subject to congressional review before it can be completed.
What is Foreign Military Financing (FMF)?
FMF provides grant assistance to countries, allowing them to purchase US-produced weapons and defense equipment.

Tags

Related Articles

Image for Flights resume at Luxembourg Airport after temporary shutdown over drone activity

Flights resume at Luxembourg Airport after temporary shutdown over drone activity

Image for US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

Image for Exclusive-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

Exclusive-Anthropic considers releasing new AI model ahead of IPO, sources say 

Image for Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security

Zelenskiy launches 'Carpathian Eight' initiative on trade, security

Image for Putin says Ukraine interfering in Russian parliamentary election

Putin says Ukraine interfering in Russian parliamentary election

Image for Analysis-Russia sanctions bill gives Trump sweeping new tariff powers

Analysis-Russia sanctions bill gives Trump sweeping new tariff powers

More from Headlines

Explore more articles in the Headlines category

Image for Father of murdered Spanish student arrives in Mexico after suspect detained
Father of murdered Spanish student arrives in Mexico after suspect detained
Image for Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured
Russian glide bomb hits apartment in Ukraine's Sumy, two dead, seven injured
Image for Trump says his son told him he will repay Russian oligarch for wedding parties
Trump says his son told him he will repay Russian oligarch for wedding parties
Image for Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security
Trump says US, Denmark, Greenland entered into agreement on US control over security
Image for Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says
Drone hit cooling tower on Thursday at Russian Kursk nuclear plant, IAEA says
Image for Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine
Russian attack kills two in Balakliia in eastern Ukraine
Image for Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse
Cuba energy grid suffers nationwide collapse
Image for Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says
Ukrainian capital Kyiv under missile attack, mayor says
Image for Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Russia summons British envoy over weapons supplies to Ukraine
Image for Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report
Widespread sexual violence in Ukraine war, most cases tied to Russia, says UN report
Image for France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying
France says Russian hybrid attacks are intensifying
Image for Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
Red Cross says no access to Ukrainian POWs in two years
View All Headlines Posts