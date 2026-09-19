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Russian election triggers row with Moldova over voting in separatist region - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Russian election triggers row with Moldova over voting in separatist region

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Russian Election Triggers Diplomatic Dispute with Moldova over Transdniestria Voting

Diplomatic Tensions Surround Russian Voting in Transdniestria

Background of the Dispute

CHISINAU, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Russia's parliamentary election has triggered a diplomatic row with Moldova over its objections to the Kremlin's plan to open 15 polling stations for Russian nationals in the separatist Transdniestria Region.

Moscow says 220,000 residents of pro-Russian Transdniestria, a sliver of land which broke away from Moldova in 1990 at the end of Soviet rule, hold Russian passports and are entitled to vote on Sunday in the election for the State Duma.

Moldova’s Position and Objections

Moldova's pro-Western government, which wants to join the European Union by 2030 and denounces the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, says Russians may vote only in a single polling station in the Russian embassy in the capital Chisinau.

It contests the 220,000 figure and opposes any polling station in Transdniestria, where it has no control over procedures.

Recent Diplomatic Actions

Moldovan authorities this week denounced the Kremlin's 15 planned polling stations as "unacceptable and hostile" and summoned Russian ambassador Oleg Ozerov to the Foreign Ministry.

Russian Response

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova retorted by urging Moldova to drop its objections and halt actions that "run against democracy, international law and common sense".

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihail Popsoi told Moscow "not to interfere with Moldova's plans for peaceful reintegration" of the breakaway territory.

Historical Context and Current Situation

In Russia's last parliamentary election in 2021, authorities in Moscow opened 27 polling stations in the region and more than 59,000 voters cast ballots - with 76.2% backing the United Russia party which supports Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Transdniestria is not internationally recognised, not even by Moscow, though a Russian military contingent of some 1,500 troops, which Russia sometimes describes as peacekeepers, remains stationed there despite demands from Moldova for them to leave.

Reporting Credits

(Reporting by Alexander Tanas, writing by Ron Popeski, Kirsten Donovan)

Key Takeaways

  • Moldova objects to Russia’s plan for multiple polling sites in Transdniestria, citing violations of sovereignty; only one site in Chisinau was agreed.
  • Transdniestria claims 220,000 Russian passport holders—Moldova disputes this and contests the legality of separate voting procedures.
  • About 1,200–1,500 Russian troops remain in Transdniestria, where Russia wields influence despite lack of international recognition.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Moldova objected to Russian polling stations in Transdniestria?
Moldova opposes Russia's plan to open 15 polling stations in Transdniestria, citing lack of control over procedures and disputes over the number of eligible voters.
How many Russian nationals does Moscow claim are in Transdniestria?
Moscow claims that 220,000 residents of Transdniestria hold Russian passports and are eligible to vote.
How did Russian officials respond to Moldova's objections?
Russian officials urged Moldova to drop its objections and accused it of acting against democracy, international law, and common sense.

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