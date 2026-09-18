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US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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US and Denmark reach deal on Greenland, Trump says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Politics Defense International Relations

US, Denmark, and Greenland Agree on Lasting US Military Presence on Island

Historic Agreement Establishes US Military Rights in Greenland

By Gram Slattery, Erin Banco, Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen

Details of the New US-Denmark-Greenland Agreement

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The United States, Denmark and Greenland have entered into an agreement that will see the US develop a significant military presence on the island, while prohibiting US adversaries from building their own bases there, Donald Trump said on Friday.

Provisions and Security Measures

In a Truth Social post, the US president wrote that no US enemies would be able to make sensitive investments on the island without the approval of the United States and that the agreement had no expiry date.

Presidential Statement on Greenland Security

"At my direction, we worked with representatives of Denmark and Greenland to guarantee that the United States will FOREVER have the complete ability to do what is necessary in Greenland in order to secure and defend the security of Greenland, and the United States of America," Trump wrote.

"Additionally, from now on, no U.S. adversary can EVER have a base in Greenland, have a military presence in Greenland, or make sensitive investments in Greenland, without our express written approval."

Background and Reporting

Earlier on Friday, Reuters exclusively reported that the US and Greenland were closing in on a deal for the island that would result in an increased US military presence, but would stop well short of Trump's long-held dream of acquiring the island for the United States.

Contributors and Editorial Oversight

(Reporting by Gram Slattery and Erin Banco in Washington and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen; Editing by Don Durfee and Rosalba O'Brien)

Key Takeaways

  • Trump declared the agreement grants the U.S. “FOREVER” full authority to secure and defend Greenland, and prohibits any U.S. adversaries from having military presence or making sensitive investments there without U.S. written approval. (elpais.com)
  • Under the long-standing 1951 U.S.–Denmark Defense Agreement—amended in 2004—the U.S. already enjoys extensive basing and operational rights in Greenland, including access to Pituffik Space Base for missile warning, space surveillance and defense. (csis.org)
  • Recent reporting suggests the new arrangement may simply formalize and extend existing military access — possibly indefinitely and inclusive of veto power over foreign investments — rather than granting any new sovereignty or land ownership. (lemonde.fr)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the new agreement between the US, Denmark, and Greenland?
The agreement grants the US a significant military presence in Greenland and restricts US adversaries from building bases or making sensitive investments there.
Does the agreement have an expiry date?
According to President Trump, the agreement does not have an expiry date and ensures perpetual US rights in Greenland.
Can US adversaries build military bases in Greenland under this deal?
No, the agreement prohibits US adversaries from having military bases or sensitive investments in Greenland without US approval.
What was President Trump’s role in the Greenland deal?
President Trump stated he directed representatives to work with Denmark and Greenland to secure the agreement.
Is the agreement related to the US purchasing Greenland?
No, the deal increases US military presence but falls short of acquiring the island for the United States.

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