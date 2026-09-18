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Trump says his son told him he will pay back Russian oligarch for wedding contribution - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Trump says his son told him he will pay back Russian oligarch for wedding contribution

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 18, 2026

2 min read

· Last updated: September 18, 2026

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Politics Finance US News Investigations

Trump Says Donald Trump Jr. to Repay Russian Oligarch for Wedding Celebration

Details Emerge on Wedding Payment and Political Response

Background of the Payment

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his son, Donald Trump Jr., had told him he would pay back a Russian oligarch who bankrolled a wedding party for him earlier this year.

Congressional Investigation

Democrats in the U.S. Congress launched an investigation ‌this week into reports that the Umar Kremlev, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the wedding celebrations.

Details on Umar Kremlev's Involvement

ProPublica reported that Kremlev, a wealthy businessman and president of the International Boxing Association, had paid for the ​wedding festivities in the Bahamas in May.

Trump Family's Response

Donald Trump Jr.'s Statement

Trump told reporters that when he asked his son about the report, he responded, "'No, I'm paying it back, Dad.' And that was a while ago. So I heard he's paying."

President Trump's Position

Trump had said when the report first surfaced that he did not know Kremlev.

Media and Public Reactions

A representative for Don Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Jacob Bogage and Steve Holland; additional reporting by Alexander UlmerEditing by David Ljunggren)

Key Takeaways

  • Umar Kremlev, head of the International Boxing Association, funded two post‑wedding celebration nights in the Bahamas, confirmed by the couple as a “generous wedding gift” (apnews.com).
  • Democrats in Congress have launched an investigation into possible foreign influence or ethics violations, with Ranking Member Robert Garcia demanding records and questioning Kremlev’s motives (oversightdemocrats.house.gov).
  • Trump Jr.’s camp characterizes Kremlev as a personal friend without business ties; President Trump claims he didn’t know Kremlev and says Don Jr. told him he’d repay the oligarch (axios.com).

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Who paid for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding celebration?
Russian oligarch Umar Kremlev reportedly paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding festivities.
What was President Trump's response to the wedding payment report?
President Trump said his son told him he would pay back the Russian oligarch for the wedding contribution.
Is there a congressional investigation related to the payment?
Democrats in the U.S. Congress have launched an investigation into reports of the wedding payment.
Did Donald Trump Jr. comment on the repayment?
A representative for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Where did the wedding celebrations take place?
The wedding festivities were held in the Bahamas in May.

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