Trump Says Donald Trump Jr. to Repay Russian Oligarch for Wedding Celebration

Details Emerge on Wedding Payment and Political Response

Background of the Payment

WASHINGTON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday his son, Donald Trump Jr., had told him he would pay back a Russian oligarch who bankrolled a wedding party for him earlier this year.

Congressional Investigation

Democrats in the U.S. Congress launched an investigation ‌this week into reports that the Umar Kremlev, paid hundreds of thousands of dollars for the wedding celebrations.

Details on Umar Kremlev's Involvement

ProPublica reported that Kremlev, a wealthy businessman and president of the International Boxing Association, had paid for the ​wedding festivities in the Bahamas in May.

Trump Family's Response

Donald Trump Jr.'s Statement

Trump told reporters that when he asked his son about the report, he responded, "'No, I'm paying it back, Dad.' And that was a while ago. So I heard he's paying."

President Trump's Position

Trump had said when the report first surfaced that he did not know Kremlev.

Media and Public Reactions

A representative for Don Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reporting and Credits

(Reporting by Jacob Bogage and Steve Holland; additional reporting by Alexander UlmerEditing by David Ljunggren)