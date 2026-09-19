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Poland starts preventive military aviation operations as Russia strikes Ukraine, army says - Headlines news and analysis from Global Banking & Finance Review
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Poland starts preventive military aviation operations as Russia strikes Ukraine, army says

Published by Global Banking & Finance Review

Posted on September 19, 2026

1 min read

· Last updated: September 19, 2026

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Poland Launches Preventive Military Aviation to Protect Airspace After Russian Strikes

Poland's Response to Russian Strikes on Ukraine

Preventive Military Aviation Operations Initiated

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Poland has started preventive military aviation operations to protect its airspace on Saturday amid Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish army said in a post on X.

Activation of Defense Systems

The military has activated a state of readiness for ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems, it added.

Reporting and Editorial Credits

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)

Key Takeaways

  • Poland deployed military aircraft and activated ground‑based air defence and radar reconnaissance systems as a precaution in response to Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukraine’s western and central regions (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • The Operational Command emphasized these actions on September 17 were preventive in nature, aimed at safeguarding Polish airspace—especially in its eastern areas—and maintaining readiness for immediate response (en.interfax.com.ua)
  • This marks the latest in a series of such measures, including similar aviation activations earlier in June, underscoring heightened regional tensions and Poland’s bolstering of NATO‑aligned air defence capabilities (en.interfax.com.ua)

References

Frequently Asked Questions

Why has Poland started preventive military aviation operations?
Poland has started these operations to protect its airspace following Russian strikes on Ukraine.
What measures has the Polish army implemented for air defense?
The Polish army has activated ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems.
When did Poland begin these preventive military actions?
Poland began the preventive military aviation operations on Saturday, as reported on September 19.
Which military systems are on high alert in Poland?
Ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems are on high alert.
What triggered Poland's heightened military readiness?
The heightened readiness was triggered by Russian military strikes on Ukraine.

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