Poland Launches Preventive Military Aviation to Protect Airspace After Russian Strikes
Poland's Response to Russian Strikes on Ukraine
Preventive Military Aviation Operations Initiated
Sept 19 (Reuters) - Poland has started preventive military aviation operations to protect its airspace on Saturday amid Russian strikes on Ukraine, the Polish army said in a post on X.
Activation of Defense Systems
The military has activated a state of readiness for ground-based air defense systems and radar reconnaissance systems, it added.
Reporting and Editorial Credits
(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)